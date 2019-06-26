BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. — Abner Doubleday's boyhood hometown is celebrating his birth 200 years ago.

The story that Doubleday invented baseball in 1839 at Cooperstown, New York has been discredited. But the Civil War officer is still celebrated in Ballston Spa.

The Brookside Museum is hosting a party for Doubleday on Wednesday evening to coincide with his birth date.

There will be presentations about his life and participants will take a walk to the house where Doubleday lived when he was a young boy.