TOKYO — Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says he wants to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un even though he keeps testing missiles.
At the same time, Abe gave a cold shoulder to South Korea amid tensions over wartime history.
In Friday's policy speech opening the parliamentary session, Abe says he will take any chance to meet Kim.
North Korea has resumed missile tests ahead of a resumption of nuclear negotiations with the United States this weekend. The latest test on Wednesday included a missile that fell inside Japan's exclusive economic zone.
Abe repeated Seoul must withdraw demands for Japanese wartime compensation beyond what was already paid under the peace treaty.
