TOKYO — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has renewed his pledge to push for a revision to the country's war-renouncing constitution, in which he wants the military explicitly mentioned.

Abe told Sunday's annual defense review that a revision is needed to give his troops sense of pride.

Re-elected as head of his ruling party last month and with up to three more years as Japan's leader, Abe is determined to pursue his long-sought charter amendment.

Many Japanese conservatives see Japan's U.S.-drafted constitution as a humiliation imposed after their World War II defeat.

Abe wants to add a clause to Article 9 of the constitution, which bans the use of force in settling international disputes. He wants to explicitly permit the existence of Japan's military, or the Self-Defense Force.