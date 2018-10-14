TOKYO — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has renewed his pledge to push for a revision to the country's war-renouncing constitution, in which he wants the military explicitly mentioned.
Abe told Sunday's annual defense review that a revision is needed to give his troops sense of pride.
Re-elected as head of his ruling party last month and with up to three more years as Japan's leader, Abe is determined to pursue his long-sought charter amendment.
Many Japanese conservatives see Japan's U.S.-drafted constitution as a humiliation imposed after their World War II defeat.
Abe wants to add a clause to Article 9 of the constitution, which bans the use of force in settling international disputes. He wants to explicitly permit the existence of Japan's military, or the Self-Defense Force.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.