– Not every foreign leader gets invited into the White House for a slice of birthday cake. But Shinzo Abe, the Japanese prime minister, is about as close to a family friend as anyone who really wants to make a trade deal with President Donald Trump can get.

When Melania Trump’s 49th birthday fell during Abe’s visit to Washington last month, the prime minister and his wife, Akie Abe, were invited to the cake cutting.

Talk of ongoing trade disagreements and the threat of North Korean missiles were on the agenda, but so was the first couple’s trip to Japan, a four-day state visit that begins Saturday. Now that the Trumps are headed to Tokyo, Abe will return the hospitality.

Significant challenges lie ahead, especially as the U.S. and Japan begin thorny trade talks and Trump confronts new provocations from North Korea.

So to keep close ties with Trump — Abe’s occasional golf buddy and the world leader on the other end of more than 40 discussions or visits since the 2016 election, according to White House officials — the prime minister has planned a visit dripping in a level of ceremony that money can’t buy.

All of Abe’s plans are meant to remind Trump, the leader of Japan’s most important ally, not to forget about his closest friend in Asia. There will be sumo wrestling with a customized Trump trophy. There will be a meeting with the new Japanese emperor. There will be a state banquet.

President Trump got one more opportunity to talk to reporters before departing the White House on Friday en route to Japan. First Lady Melania Trump is accompanying her husband on the mostly ceremonial four-day state visit that begins Saturday.

For Abe, the flattery is the product of close study of a president who sees diplomacy as an entirely personal endeavor. But 2½ years into the relationship, some observers at home and abroad are questioning whether the overtures have paid off.

Abe wants trade deal

With Japan’s economy in a slowdown, Abe is pursuing a bilateral trade deal with Trump and is trying to ward off a long-standing threat by the Trump administration to enact damaging auto ­tariffs. White House officials have said not to expect such a trade-related accord to come out of Trump’s visit.

On matters of security, Trump’s overtures to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un continue to rattle the Japanese, who have feared becoming sidelined. White House officials this week stressed the importance of the alliance in deterring aggression from Japan’s neighbors but emphasized that this visit is a heavily ceremonial one.

Abe is “just trying to entertain President Trump and make his visit a political spectacle,” said Jiro Yamaguchi, a professor of political science at Hosei University. “But I must say Mr. Abe hasn’t achieved any results or any outcomes from these diplomatic activities. It is just a superficial political spectacle to conceal Mr. Abe’s failure in diplomacy.”

The prime minister has continued to heavily court Trump in hopes of sidestepping the rocky relations that the president is now facing with North Korea and China. But it is not clear such an approach will ultimately preserve an airtight bond. Although Abe shares some of Trump’s right-leaning philosophies, he is not the sort of strongman leader Trump often admires.

Still, with a culture known for its hospitality, putting on a lavish ceremonial show is one of the best cards that Japan has to play. On Sunday, Abe will host Trump at a Basho, one of six annual grand tournaments in sumo, inviting the president to view one of the country’s most hallowed traditions. (There will still be an American twist: a Trump-themed trophy will go to the winner.) Plans for this event, a White House official told reporters this week, are “very much on.”

The cornerstone of the trip comes Monday, when the Trumps visit Emperor Naruhito, who ascended to the Chrysanthemum Throne this month after the abdication of his 85-year-old father, Emperor Akihito. Trump will be the first visiting leader to meet the 59-year-old new emperor, and a state banquet will follow.

The Japanese are hailing this new era under Naruhito as “Reiwa” — which the government has translated as “beautiful harmony” — and Abe has made it clear that he wants this concept to define his relationship with Trump.

“Japan’s strategy from the get-go has been to really reach out to Trump personally,” said Shihoko Goto, a senior associate for northeast Asia at the Wilson Center. “It’s precisely because they know the psychology of flattery that puts Japan into good graces with Trump.”

Bigger than Super Bowl

Abe has spent years studying what makes Trump tick. He persuaded his reluctant friend to make the trip by emphasizing that a new emperor is about 100 times a bigger deal than the Super Bowl.

“If that’s the case,” Trump told reporters in April of his decision to visit, “I’ll be there.”

Abe’s efforts, of course, belie more strategic needs. As talks between the Trump administration and North Korea over nuclear disarmament stall, Japan will look to Trump for reassurance that the United States remains a staunch ally. White House officials said Trump is expected to address the importance of deterring aggression when he visits U.S. troops stationed at the Yokosuka naval base on Tuesday.