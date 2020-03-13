Abdi Warsame is one step closer to becoming the executive director of the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development granted the housing authority a waiver to allow Warsame, a two-term Minneapolis City Council member, to lead the agency. Without the conflict-of-interest waiver, Warsame would have had to wait a year before taking the position.
Warsame’s nomination will come up in the council’s Housing Policy & Development Committee next week and if approved will go before the full council.
The public housing authority provides homes and housing assistance to more than 26,000 people.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
State announces new measures to control spread of COVID-19
Gov. Tim Walz declared a peacetime state of emergency, limiting large gatherings such as concerts, conferences and sporting events. Five more Minnesotans have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing cases to 14.
Variety
State: Prep for school closures as coronavirus cases rise
Wisconsin officials warned parents Friday to prepare for school closures and issued guidelines limiting visitors to assisted-living facilities and prisons as the new coronavirus continues to spread across the state.
Duluth
U of M Regents give initial approval to sale of Duluth's KUMD public radio station
UMD would sell the station to WDSE for $175,000.
Variety
DNR: Wild deer in Dakota County tests positive for CWD
A wild deer in Dakota County has tested positive for chronic wasting disease, the first case of the fatal brain disease discovered in that area of Minnesota, state wildlife officials said Friday.
Duluth
As icebreaker preps for Great Lakes shipping, shippers hope for more
Mild temps and thin ice make shippers' pitch for better ice breaking equipment a tougher sell.