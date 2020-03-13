Abdi Warsame is one step closer to becoming the executive director of the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development granted the housing authority a waiver to allow Warsame, a two-term Minneapolis City Council member, to lead the agency. Without the conflict-of-interest waiver, Warsame would have had to wait a year before taking the position.

Warsame’s nomination will come up in the council’s Housing Policy & Development Committee next week and if approved will go before the full council.

The public housing authority provides homes and housing assistance to more than 26,000 people.