Abdi Warsame was approved by the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority’s board of commissioners to lead the agency as its executive director.

The two-term Minneapolis City Council member received unanimous approval Wednesday to lead the agency that serves more than 26,000 residents with public housing and Section 8 vouchers citywide. Warsame will replace Greg Russ, who left in August to oversee the New York City Housing Agency.

Warsame is stepping into the role as the agency navigates the aftermath of five people dying in a fire at one of its public housing buildings in November and assuaging fears among residents that renovations for scattered site homes and other MPHA buildings will lead to displacement.

During the meeting, Warsame pointed to his own experience working with tenants, growing up in public housing and passion for affordable housing as reasons why he wanted to lead.

Warsame has served as a City Council member since 2013. His colleagues on the Minneapolis City Council and Mayor Jacob Frey still have to approve him for the role, which could happen as soon as Feb. 14.

After that, Warsame would resign from office, triggering a special election to fill the remainder of his council term, which runs through 2021.

This is a developing story. Check startribune.com for updates.