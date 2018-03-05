LOS ANGELES — ABC says it will air a special interview with James Comey in April before the former FBI director's book is released.
The network announced the interview will air on a "20/20" special on April 15. The interview will be conducted by "ABC News" anchor George Stephanopoulous.
The network's announcement, which came during its airing of the Academy Awards, declared "nothing's off limits."
The show will air two days before Comey's book "A Higher Loyalty" is released.
Comey was fired by President Donald Trump last May. Trump initially cited Comey's handling of the probe into Democratic rival Hillary Clinton's emails. He later told NBC's Lester Holt that he was thinking of "this Russia thing."
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Common singles out NRA, Kimmel takes aim at Trump at Oscars
Hollywood seized the microphone at Sunday's Oscars and wasn't shy about its passions, sprinkling political moments throughout a show that included anti-gun and pro-immigration references, as well as mocking the president's Twitter habits.
National
States mull 'sanctuary' status for marijuana businesses
Taking a cue from the fight over immigration, some states that have legalized marijuana are considering providing so-called sanctuary status for licensed pot businesses, hoping to protect the fledgling industry from a shift in federal enforcement policy.
National
Judge weighs science behind Monsanto Roundup cancer claim
Claims that the active ingredient in the widely used weed killer Roundup can cause cancer have been evaluated by international agencies, U.S. and foreign regulators and the product's manufacturer — agribusiness giant Monsanto.
National
ABC says it will air James Comey interview special in April
ABC says it will air a special interview with James Comey in April before the former FBI director's book is released.
National
Ohio race shows how NRA flexes its political muscle
The National Rifle Association pounced when former Ohio Gov. Ted Strickland, a Democrat running for the U.S. Senate, declared at an AFL-CIO event in Cleveland that the death of conservative Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia "happened at a good time."
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.