NEW YORK — ABC News says its reporter Tom Llamas will interview Melania Trump during her trip to Africa for a "20/20" special to air Oct. 12.
The network is billing it as the first lady's first sit-down interview, although she briefly spoke to CNN's Kate Bennett during last year's trip to China, while they were both standing on the Great Wall.
Llamas, who is weekend anchor of "World News Tonight," is among the reporters following the first lady on her first solo overseas trip. She was in Malawi on Thursday, touting the work of the U.S. Agency for International Development.
ABC says excerpts of the interview will air on other network news programs next week.
