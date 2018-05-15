ABC's prime-time schedule for the fall:
Monday
8 p.m. — "Dancing with the Stars"
10 p.m. — "The Good Doctor"
Tuesday
8 p.m. — "Roseanne"
8:30 p.m. — "The Kids Are Alright"
9 p.m. — "black-ish"
9:30 p.m. — "Splitting Up Together"
10 p.m. — "The Rookie"
Wednesday
8 p.m. — "The Goldbergs"
8:30 — "American Housewife"
9 p.m. — "Modern Family"
9:30 p.m. — "Single Parents"
10 p.m. — "A Million Little Things"
Thursday
8 p.m. — "Grey's Anatomy"
9 p.m. — "Station 19"
10 p.m. — "How to Get Away with Murder"
Friday
8 p.m. — "Fresh Off the Boat"
8:30 p.m. — "Speechless"
9 p.m. — "Child Support"
10 p.m. — "20-20"
Saturday
8 p.m. — "Saturday Night Football"
Sunday
7 p.m. — "America's Funniest Home Videos"
8 p.m. — "Dancing with the Stars: Juniors"
9 p.m. — "Shark Tank"
10 p.m. — "The Alec Baldwin Show"
