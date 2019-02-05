PASADENA, Calif. — ABC's "Modern Family," the five-time Emmy Award winner for best comedy, will end its run next year after 11 seasons.
ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke announced the end of the series about the boisterous extended family on Tuesday. It will finish three seasons short of the longest-running sitcom ever, "The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet."
The series produced by Christopher Lloyd and Steve Levitan was an immediate hit after its debut in September 2009. It began a five-year streak of winning the Emmy for best comedy a year later. Actors Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen and Eric Stonestreet each won two Emmys.
It's currently seen by nearly 5 million viewers a week.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Passengers flood Atlanta airport after Super Bowl weekend
Nearly 102,000 passengers flew out of Atlanta's international airport the Monday after the Super Bowl, breaking the record for the number of people screened at the airport in one day.
Variety
Chicago police have no record of pilot in California crash
A pilot killed along with four people when a small plane crashed in a Southern California neighborhood was not a retired Chicago police officer, as initially identified, authorities said Tuesday.
Celebrities
ABC's 'Modern Family' to end next year after 11 seasons
ABC's "Modern Family," the five-time Emmy Award winner for best comedy, will end its run next year after 11 seasons.
Books
The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com
Audible.com best-sellers for week ending February 1:Fiction1. Killer by Nature: An Audible Original Drama by Jan Smith, narrated by Angela Griffin, Robert James-Collier, Katherine Kelly,…
Books
The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US
iBook charts for week ending February 3, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books1. Where the…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.