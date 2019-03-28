NEW YORK — ABC News' Jonathan Karl is the latest White House reporter planning a book about covering the Trump administration.
Publisher Dutton announced Thursday that Karl's "Front Row at the Trump Show" will come out next year. According to Dutton, the book will be a "behind-the-scenes" story of a White House that has "declared war on the press." Like many of his peers, Karl has clashed with Trump, who once lashed out at him for his alleged "one-sided reporting."
Other White House journalists with book deals include CNN's Jim Acosta and The New York Times' Maggie Haberman.
