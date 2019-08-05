BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — The head of ABC Entertainment says she's withholding judgment on the fate of "The Rookie" pending an investigation into misconduct claims made by co-star Afton Williamson.

The actress posted online Sunday that she's quitting the ABC crime drama because of sexual harassment and racial discrimination she experienced during the show's first season.

ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke told a TV critics meeting Monday that she learned in June that the show's production company, eOne, hired a third-party investigator to look into Williamson's allegations.

Burke says she hopes and anticipates the findings will be independent and trustworthy.

She said it's premature to decide what actions should be taken involving the show until the investigation finishes.

Season two of "The Rookie," with Nathan Fillion as a new police officer, is set for Sept. 29.