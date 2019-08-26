Roseville High School junior Jomi Babatunde-Omoya was part of a group of Abbott Laboratories’ high school engineering interns who rang the bell Monday at the New York Stock Exchange, along with Corlis Murray, the company’s top engineer. As part of the summer program, the teens redesigned the 200-year-old lab coat, in an exercise to teach them how to reinvent other items. The girls wore the lab coats they created on Wall Street on Women’s Equality Day.

Abbott owns St. Jude’s and has more than 3,000 employees in the Twin Cities. The summer engineering internship is designed to attract more women into STEM careers. Half of the high school interns go on to participate in college internships with the company. Seven of the interns who have completed college since the high school program started in 2012 now work for Abbott.