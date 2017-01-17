



The Rodgers family patriarch revealed in a recent New York Times interview that Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers has not spoken to his mom, dad and brothers in more than two years.

The world learned of Aaron’s estrangement from the family last year when younger brother Jordan appeared on reality TV show “The Bachelorette." Jordan, who followed a similar path as Aaron as a standout quarterback through high school and college before a brief career in the NFL, explained to the show’s star JoJo Fletcher she would not meet Aaron during a visit to the Rodgers’ hometown of Chico, Calif.

The revelation created a media frenzy, though the family kept the reasons behind Aaron’s separation quiet until now.

Ed Rodgers, Aaron's father, told The New York Times “One [Rodgers family member] in the news is enough for us. … Fame can change things.” Ed also confirmed a Bleacher Report article published in November that revealed Rodgers had not spoken to his family since the end of 2014, a few months after he began dating actress Olivia Munn.

Ed and his wife Darla have not traveled to any Packers games this season, including the first two rounds of the playoffs. Jordan lives in Dallas, where the Packers visited for the NFC divisional playoff game agains the Cowboys, and Aaron said he did not know if his brother would be attending the game.

Ed said it is hard to tell if there has been any improvement in the family’s relationship with Aaron.

Though Aaron keeps his distance from family, he still keeps close ties with his hometown Chico, The New York Times article explained. He recently donated money to his former high school to help the football team travel to Long Beach, Calif., for the state 4A championship game.

“It’s like the old Aaron, really,” Ed said responding to his son’s giving.

Ed described the circumstances in which the family’s business became a national story as “weird,” though he is not upset that it happened.

“Airing public laundry is not what I would have chosen,” he said. “[But] It’s good to have it all come out.”

Some sports analysts think the Rodgers family should stop airing their laundry publicly.

Fox Sports personality Colin Cowherd said on his show Monday, “Why go there. You’re his parents. That stuff should be private. Come on Aaron Rodgers family. … It’s one thing for Aaron’s brother to take a shot at him on ‘The Bachelorette.’ I get it, sibling rivalry. But you always think your parents totally have your back. Aaron Rodgers’ family comes off as needy.”

ESPN’s Jorge Sedano tweeted Monday “Aaron Rodgers' family needs to stop. Isn’t this the ultimate… keep it within the family?”