NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. — The Massachusetts home that once belonged to former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez is back on the market for $1.6 million.
An open house for the 8,100-square-foot home in North Attleborough is scheduled for Sunday.
Current owner Arif Khan bought it from Hernandez's estate for $1 million and made about $100,000 in renovations. Hernandez bought the home in 2012 for $1.3 million.
Khan tells WFXT-TV he hopes people will be more comfortable buying the home from him rather than directly from Hernandez's estate.
The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home has a movie theater, sauna, gourmet kitchen and saltwater pool.
Hernandez was acquitted of a 2012 double killing in Boston just days before his prison suicide in April 2017. His death erased his 2015 conviction in Odin Lloyd's killing in 2013.
