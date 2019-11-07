CHICAGO — Aaaand now ... longtime Chicago Bulls public address announcer Tommy Edwards is retiring.
The Bulls say Edwards will work his final game Saturday when James Harden and the Houston Rockets visit, ending a 25-year run.
The man behind the famous "Aaaand now ..." introduction is calling it a career after working more than 1,000 games from 1976-1981, 1983-1990 and 2006-2019. The team says Edwards and wife Mary Lou recently sold their home in suburban Lake Forest, and will move to California to be closer to their children and grandchildren.
The Bulls will announce plans for PA announcers for the remainder of the season later.
