– The 12th month of an Ebola outbreak that is relentlessly spreading through eastern Congo was filled with cause for alarm.

New cases in a border city of over a million people. Attacks by militias operating near the outbreak's epicenter. Alarm bells being rung by international health institutions, saying not enough is being done to prevent a regional catastrophe.

And on Thursday, the first anniversary of the outbreak's declaration, Rwanda shut its border crossings with Congo, threatening trade on which hundreds of thousands of people are dependent.

Despite a massive campaign of awareness-raising, vaccinations, and a constellation of field hospitals and health checkpoints, the outbreak is only getting worse. Around 2,700 people have been infected, official statistics said, and around two-thirds have died. Almost 150 of those infected have been health workers.

It is Congo's 10th outbreak, and the world's second-worst, trailing only the epidemic that killed more than 11,000 across West Africa between 2014 and 2016. If just this July were considered on its own, it would be the fourth-biggest outbreak in history, with more than 350 cases confirmed.

Health officials express concern that official numbers underestimate the true scale of the crisis. Ebola is not the most contagious virus — it spreads through contact with bodily fluids — but it kills its victims mercilessly, causing internal bleeding and soaring fevers.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus, the United Nations' head emergency relief coordinator Mark Lowcock, UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore, and World Food Program Executive Director David Beasley names described how Ebola is ravaging communities in eastern Congo.

"Almost one in three 'cases' is a child. Every single 'case' is someone who has gone through an unimaginable ordeal," they wrote. "Ebola passes from mother to child, husband to wife, patient to caregiver, from the dead body of a victim to the mourning relative. The disease turns the most mundane aspects of everyday life upside down — hurting local businesses, preventing children from going to school and hampering vital and routine health services."

Two weeks ago, the WHO declared it a "public health emergency of international concern," a designation used only four times before.

A look at the health ministry's daily report for July 31, the 365th day of the outbreak, offered a snapshot of the toll. The day saw hundreds of vaccinations, bring the total since last August to more than 180,000. But 11 new cases were confirmed, two of whom were health workers. Ten were in the northern stretches of North Kivu Province.

The last case was even more troubling: it was the second in Goma, a city of more than a million people on the Rwandan border, and home to two border posts where 40,000 to 70,000 people cross daily. The man died on Wednesday, and a third case was confirmed in the city later that day.