– Andrew Pollack had just settled into a folding chair in a palm-shaded campground when gunfire rang out from a nearby target range. He did not flinch.

It had been nearly a year since his 18-year-old daughter, Meadow, was shot to death with 16 other people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

"I don't think about guns too much," said Pollack. "It's too easy to say it's the gun. If it was the gun, I'd say it was the gun. But when you dig into it … there were so many failures."

Fred Guttenberg also lost a daughter in the massacre — 14-year-old Jaime. He has made it his mission to destroy the National Rifle Association and push for gun reform.

"The problem is you can go to any school in the USA today and a killer can get through if they really want, or they can wait outside," he said. "If somebody wants to kill a schoolkid, they can do it."

A year after the slaughter in Parkland last Feb. 14, there is little consensus among the parents who lost children on how to prevent the next school massacre.

Andrew Pollack, the father of Meadow Pollack listens during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission meeting Thursday, Nov 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) ORG XMIT: FLBA1

The two fathers have very different beliefs about what should be done.

After the massacre, Pollack was furious as he watched TV news coverage. An unabashed conservative, Pollack was enraged by the media's focus on gun control.

How, he wanted to know, did the gunman get into the school? Why was he not on anyone's radar? Where was the school resource officer?

"I'm just looking at it and I know there's more to the story," said Pollack. "I'm like, 'Why is everyone just focusing on gun control when I know there are multiple failures that happened?' "

Still, Pollack played a key role in persuading Florida lawmakers to pass a school-safety bill that raised the minimum age to purchase a firearm from 18 to 21, instituted a three-day waiting period for most gun purchases and banned the sale or possession of rapid-fire devices known as bump stocks.

"In life, you have to give to get," he said, noting that the bill also fortified schools, boosted mental health services and required schools to have a threat assessment team. It also established a contentious "guardian" program to allow some school employees to bring firearms on campus after 132 hours of firearms training.

Pollack believes that a "culture of leniency" has pervaded the Broward County school district at least since 2013, when it instituted a program that discourages suspensions, expulsions and arrests in favor of counseling, conflict resolution and mentoring for students who commit certain nonviolent infractions at school.

As a result, he said, students have been allowed to get away with disruptive and even criminal behavior.

Ultimately, Pollack wants to secure schools by making everybody pass through a single, secure entrance and metal detectors. He also wants schools to improve safety training for staff and mental health care.

"You could go over a hundred 'what ifs,' " he said. "Everything had to work perfectly and everyone had to be incompetent for my daughter to get murdered."

Guttenberg was also livid over the initial news broadcasts about the massacre. A registered Democrat who does not own a gun, he struggled to understand why politicians talked of securing schools and improving mental health treatment without addressing a key fact: The killer had access to a rapid-fire weapon.

"They were unable actually to even use the word gun!" he recalled.

At a vigil the night after the shooting, Guttenberg pumped his fists up and down. "I … I don't know what I do next," he said. "My wife is at home. We are broken. But I can tell you: Don't tell me there's no such thing as gun violence!"

A week later, at a CNN town hall meeting, Guttenberg confronted U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio.

"Look at me and tell me guns were the factor in the hunting of our kids in this school this week," Guttenberg said. "Look at me and tell me … you will work with us to do something about guns!"

Guttenberg supports most of Pollack's efforts to make schools safer.

Andrew Pollack, top, and Fred Guttenberg lost their daughters.

But he thinks it makes more sense to regulate access to guns than to fortify every school, temple, mall and park. "We'll have to have armed guards on every street corner soon," he said.

He wants to tighten gun laws across the country: Raise the minimum age to buy guns to 21, add a waiting period before gun sales, require background checks on guns and ammunition, and block sales of high-capacity ammunition magazines and bump stocks.

Though he would also like to restrict access to semi-automatic weapons, he recognizes the political reality that only about 40 percent of Americans support making it illegal to manufacture, sell or own semi-automatic weapons.

"There's other ways to ensure gun safety and bring people together on the issue," Guttenberg said. "When you get to banning, people run left and right."

As the anniversary of the massacre neared, Pollack said he had no interest in marking it.

"Every day is Feb. 14 to me," he said.

Guttenberg feels broken, too.

"People say give it time," he said. "The further away, it actually gets harder."