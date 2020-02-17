______________________________________________________________
Winter Weather Advisory
...TRAVEL IMPACTS FROM SNOW AND ICE LIKELY ON MONDAY... .A Winter Weather Advisory continues for southern Minnesota, and Pepin and Eau Claire counties in Wisconsin. The advisory is based on snowfall amounts of one to three inches, and some light ice accumulations. The main threat for ice is Monday morning, and the main threat for snow is Monday afternoon. Light precipitation will begin to develop early Monday morning along the Iowa border and spread northeast across Minnesota, and into west central Wisconsin by the afternoon. Some freezing rain is possible in the morning. The freezing precipitation will mix with snow in the late morning, and then should transition to mainly snow in the afternoon. The snow will end early Monday evening.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH NOON MONDAY...
*WHAT...A light glazing of ice possible with around 1 to 2 inches of snow.
* WHERE...Portions of south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Through noon Monday.
A Wintry Potpourri of Presidents Day Precipitation
By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas.
Despite snow in the forecast on this Presidents Day, I am happy to report that spring has officially arrived at the Nelson abode!
Last week I planted my first round of flower seeds (indoors) and was delighted to see that most germinated / sprouted over the weekend! Tomato seeds will have to wait for about another month, but to my fellow green thumbers out there, happy planting!
Today will likely be our 4th day of measurable snowfall at the MSP airport, which is defined as at least 0.1 inch or more. Believe it or not, last February we had 13 days of measurable snow, which became the snowiest February in recorded history with 39 inches falling in the metro. Uffda!
Today's light snow coating will fall mainly south and east of us, but could be enough to slow commute times once again.
You'll need your heavy winter artillery midweek as sub-zero readings develop Wednesday & Thursday morning. The good news is that we warm up rather quickly at the end of the week as highs approach 40 degrees this weekend. More typical of early/mid March!
_____________________________________________
Extended Forecast
MONDAY: Light snow coating. Mainly east. Winds: NW 8-13. High: 34.
MONDAY NIGHT: Light snow ends. Mostly cloudy and colder. Winds: NW 10-15. Low: 10.
TUESDAY: Lingering flakes? Colder wind. Winds: NNW 10-15. High: 15.
WEDNESDAY: Sub-zero start. Nippy PM sunshine. Winds: WNW 5-10. Wake-up: -4. High: 10.
THURSDAY: Blue sky and a mid winter chill. Winds: SW 5-10. Wake-up: -6. High: 10.
FRIDAY: Blustery winds. Turning warmer. Winds: SW 10-15. Wake-up: 15. High: 38.
SATURDAY: Less wind. Still dry and mild. Winds: W 5-10. Wake-up: 24. High: 36.
SUNDAY: Feels like March. Clouds increase late. Winds: SE 5-10. Wake-up: 20. High: 38.
______________________________________________________
This Day in Weather History
February 17th
1981: Warm weather continues across Minnesota with a record high of 55 in the Twin Cities. Crocuses were blooming.
1894: The Minneapolis Weather Bureau journal notes: 'Sleighing is very poor, about half of the vehicles are on wheels'.
_________________________________________________
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
February 17th
Average High: 30F (Record: 63F set in 2017)
Average Low: 14F (Record: -20F set in 1936)
Record Rainfall: 0.32" set in 2014
Record Snowfall: 4.9" set in 2014
_________________________________________________________
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
February 17th
Sunrise: 7:11am
Sunset: 5:43pm
Hours of Daylight: ~10 hours & 32 minutes
Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 2 minute and 57 seconds
Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 1 hour & 46 minutes
__________________________________________________________
Moon Phase for February 17th at Midnight
2.4 Days After Last Quarter Moon
What's in the Night Sky?
"On the above sky chart above, we don’t show the moon for February 18, 2020, because – from a good swath of North America – it’ll actually be in front of Mars, and covering over the red planet. The moon, forever in motion in front of the constellations of the zodiac, swings in the vicinity of Jupiter on February 19 and to the south of Saturn on February 20. If you’re on the right place on Earth’s surface, you can watch the moon occult (cover over) Mars on February 18, and then Jupiter on February 19. We elaborate on these lunar occultations later on in our post. Although the above chart is especially designed for mid-northern latitudes in North America, it should work for your part of the world, too. From around the world, these three planets line up across the early morning sky, with Mars at top, and Saturn at bottom. The brightest of the threesome – the king planet Jupiter – resides in between Mars and Saturn."
(Image Credit: EarthSky.org)
Monday Weather Outlook
_______________________________________________________________________
2020 Tornado Watch Summary
Here's an interesting map. It shows all the Tornado Watches that have been issued by NOAA's SPC so far this year. Interestingly, there have been a total of 26 Tornado Watches, but a majority of them have been across the Gulf Coast States.
_____________________________________________________________________
Tornado Probabilities for Early/Mid February
According to NOAA's SPC, the best chance for Tornadoes during the early/middle part of February is typically across the Gulf Coast States and especially around the Lower Mississippi Valley (specifically in Mississippi).
"Weather by Jenny Offill: How to cope with climate anxiety in a crisis"
"Climate anxiety is no stranger to fiction. For decades, writers have confronted the future of a warming planet, through speculative dystopias such as J. G. Ballard’s The Drowned World and Margaret Atwood’s MaddAddam trilogy. More recently, John Lanchester’s 2019 novel The Wall depicts a near future in which Britain has erected a barrier around its coastline to keep climate refugees out. Jenny Offill’s new novel, Weather, adds to the growing subset of fiction concerned with the impact of climate change. Set in about 2016, the book is written in the first person, in fragments of narration, dialogue and information. The form is similar to her 2014 novel, Dept. of Speculation. But where the previous book examines the uncertain future of a marriage, Weather navigates the psychological burden of an impending climate crisis. Weather focuses on individual lives and in this regard it has similarities to social realist novels such as Barbara Kingsolver’s 2012 novel Flight Behaviour. The book is narrated by Lizzie, a librarian, who details her preoccupations at work and home with a frankness that is often amusing. There are conversations with and worries about her husband, son and her brother, who is recovering from an unspecified drug addiction."
See more from New Scientist HERE:
_______________________________________________________________________
"Climate change study suggests Seattle may warm by 4.6 degrees by 2050"
"A new study on climate change shows that expected shifts in weather and sea levels across the globe as carbon dioxide emissions increase won't be equal. The study, commissioned by Nestpick, intends to show how some of the world's most popular cities, including Seattle, could be affected in the next 20-30 years as Millennials and Generation Zs age and decide where to live, according to the study's authors. The study focused on three main areas where impacts could be felt: sea levels, overall climate and potential water shortages and gave a score in each city on a 100 point scale where 100 was expecting the most impact and 1 was the least amount of impact. Of the 85 most popular cities chosen for the study, Seattle ranked as No. 32 when it comes to overall expected impacts from climate change with a relatively low score of 22.21 out of 100. Bangkok, Thailand was found to have the most impact at a full 100 points, while Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam and Amsterdam, Netherlands round out the top 3 with a score around 85."
_______________________________________________________________________
"Climate damage equals health damage"
"Ten years have passed since an international panel of scientists declared climate change the biggest threat to global health in the 21st century. The 2009 Lancet article linked the rise in our planet’s temperature to direct and indirect health threats from increased chronic and infectious disease, and to extreme weather effects from floods to wildfire. Despite the scientific research supporting climate change, resistance to reducing climate-damaging practices persists. The direct effects of climate damage impact the most vulnerable in our communities: Children and pregnant women, older adults, and people who live in or near poverty. As a nurse practitioner, I have seen first-hand the rise in rates of respiratory diseases, such as asthma and allergies, aligning with growing levels of particulate matter in the air and longer allergy seasons. When greenhouse gases such as CO2 rise, heat is trapped in our atmosphere. This results not only in rising temperatures but also in higher levels of body-damaging small particle pollution. These small particles cause inflammation which also contributes to heart disease and various other chronic illnesses, from cancer to autoimmune diseases, like lupus. More subtle effects include an increased rate of allergies. Warming temperatures fuel pollen levels, as the period for allergy-producing plants lengthens."
See more from Daily Item HERE:
________________________________________________________________________