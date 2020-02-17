A Wintry Potpourri of Presidents Day Precipitation

Sunday Sunrise

The sunrise on Sunday was pretty spectacular prior to the clouds rolling in. It's also nice to see the sun coming up earlier now, which by next week, the sunrise will be before 7AM in the Twin Cities! Note that we haven't had a sunrise prior to 7AM since early November, nearly 3 months ago.

(Image Credit: Todd Nelson)

Some Wintry Weather on Presidents Day

Here's the weather outlook on Presidents Day Monday and note that our next system will push through during the day Monday with a chance of snow and perhaps a light wintry mix. However, it appears that most of the accumulating precipitation and snow will fall east of the Twin Cities. The rest of the week looks dry and sunny, but chilly with some sub-zero nights by midweek.

______________________________________________________________ Winter Weather Advisory ...TRAVEL IMPACTS FROM SNOW AND ICE LIKELY ON MONDAY... .A Winter Weather Advisory continues for southern Minnesota, and Pepin and Eau Claire counties in Wisconsin. The advisory is based on snowfall amounts of one to three inches, and some light ice accumulations. The main threat for ice is Monday morning, and the main threat for snow is Monday afternoon. Light precipitation will begin to develop early Monday morning along the Iowa border and spread northeast across Minnesota, and into west central Wisconsin by the afternoon. Some freezing rain is possible in the morning. The freezing precipitation will mix with snow in the late morning, and then should transition to mainly snow in the afternoon. The snow will end early Monday evening. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH NOON MONDAY... *WHAT...A light glazing of ice possible with around 1 to 2 inches of snow. * WHERE...Portions of south central Minnesota. * WHEN...Through noon Monday.

NOAA NDFD Snowfall Potential

Here's NOAA's NDFD snowfall potential through midweek, which shows our next snow event working through the region on Monday. Most of the snow looks like it will fall south and east of the Twin Cities, but an inch or two for the metro could make for a slow commute and tricky travel for most. ______________________________________________________________________

Monday Weather Outlook for the Twin Cities

Here's the weather outlook for Presidents Day Monday, which looks a little snowy. Again, it appears that most of the snow will fall south and east of the Twin Cities, but there could be enough snow in the area to create slippery roads and slow commuting times. Be prepared!

___________________________________________________________________________ Sunday Weather Outlook Here's the temperature outlook across the region for Monday, February 16th, which suggests that temperatures will be running a little above average in the Twin Cities for this time of the year. However, it looks like temps in the northwestern part of the state will be dipping to below average readings again as highs only warm into the teens. ________________________________________________________________________

Extended Temperature Oulook

Here's the extended weather outlook through the end of the month and into early March. Note that temps take a bit of a hit during the middle part of the week with highs only warming into the teens and lows in the sub-zero range. However, the upcoming weekend looks warmer with highs approaching the 30s and 40s... Stay tuned!

Extended Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's CPC, the extended temperature outlook from February 23rd - 29th, shows temps running below across much of the Western and Southern US. However, folks in the Eastern US and the Great Lakes Region will be warmer than average! It even looks like we could be running above average in the Upper Mississippi Valley as well!

