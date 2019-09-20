A Wet 2019 Continues. More Weekend Storms

Extended Forecast

FRIDAY: Sticky with a few storms. Winds: SE 10-15. High: 83.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance of storms overnight. Winds: S 5-10. Low: 68.

SATURDAY: Breezy with scattered storms. Winds: SSW 10-20. High: 77.

SUNDAY: Cooler breeze. Passing shower up north. Winds: WNW 10-20. Wake-up: 57 High: 72.

MONDAY: Bright sunshine returns. Winds: SSW 7-12. Wake-up: 54 High: 73.

TUESDAY: Increasing PM rumble threat. Winds:SSW 5-10. Wake-up: 55. High: 75.

WEDNESDAY: Windy. Lingering shower or storm. Winds: WNW 10-20. Wake-up: 56. High: 71.

THURSDAY: Dry skies return. Winds: SSE 7-12. Wake-up: 63 High: 80.

______________________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

September 20th

2001: 3/4 to 1 3/4 inch hail falls in Freeborn and Faribault counties.

1972: A downpour in Duluth produces 5 1/2 inches in ten hours.

__________________________________________________

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

September 20th

Average High: 70F (Record: 91F set in 1931)

Average Low: 50F (Record: 28F set in 1962)

Record Rainfall: 1.82" set in 1902

Record Snowfall: Trace set in 1927

_________________________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

September 20th

Sunrise: 6:57am

Sunset: 7:14pm

Hours of Daylight: ~12 hours & 17 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 3 minutes & 6 seconds

Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): ~ 3 hours & 41 minutes

__________________________________________________________

Moon Phase for September 20th at Midnight

0.8 Days Before Last Quarter Moon

See more from Space.com HERE:

___________________________________

What's in the Night Sky?

"Tonight, since the moon is waning and gone from the sky in early evening, find the Andromeda galaxy, the great spiral galaxy next door to our Milky Way. It’s the most distant thing you can see with your eye alone. It’s best seen in the evening at this time of year, assuming you’re in the Northern Hemisphere. Most people find the galaxy by star-hopping from the constellation Cassiopeia, which is a very noticeable M- or W-shaped pattern on the sky’s dome. I learned to find the Andromeda galaxy by star-hopping from the Great Square of Pegasus, to the two graceful streams of stars making up the constellation Andromeda. Look at the chart at the top of this post. It shows both constellations – Cassiopeia and Andromeda – so you can see the galaxy’s location with respect to both. Notice the star Schedar in Cassiopeia. It’s the constellation’s brightest star, and it points to the galaxy."

See more from Earth Sky HERE:

___________________________________________________________________________

Average Tornadoes By State in September

According to NOAA, the number of tornadoes in September is quite a bit across much of the nation, especially across the southern US. However, folks across the Plains and Upper Midwest still see (on average) a fair amount of tornadoes. Note that Minnesota typically sees 2 tornadoes, which is much lower than our average peak of in June (15).

______________________________________________________________________________

2019 Preliminary Tornado Count

Here's the 2019 preliminary tornado count across the nation, which shows 1,461 tornadoes since the beginning of the year. May was a very active month and produced several hundred tornadoes across the Central uS and across parts of the Ohio Valley.

_______________________________________________________________________________ 2019 Preliminary Tornado Count

Here's a look at how many tornadoes there have been across the country so far this year. The preliminary count through September 13th suggests that there have been a total of 1,495 which is above the 2005-2015 short term average of 1209. Interestingly, this has been the busiest tornado season since 2011, when nearly 1,782 tornadoes were reported.

________________________________________________________________________

Sunday Weather Outlook

High Temps on Friday will be fairly warm across parts of the Central US with temperatures still running nearly +5F to +15F above average. Feels like temps in some of these areas could approach the 100s! Meanwhile, folks in the Northwest will still be running nearly -5F to -15F below average with areas of rain and even some mountain snow!

___________________________________________________________________________

National Weather Outlook

Here's the weather outlook as we head into the weekend, which suggests areas of heavy rain and thunder across parts of the Central US. Meanwhile, the remnants of Imelda will fade over the Lower Mississippi Valley and Gulf Coast.



______________________________________________________________________________

Heavy Ranifall Potential

Here's the 7-day precipitation forecast from NOAA's WPC, which suggests pockets of heavy rain over the Central US over the coming days. Interestingly, some of this moisture will be associated with tropical systems in both the Gulf of Mexico and Eastern Pacific.



_________________________________________________________________________

"Devastated by Dorian: Photos From the Bahamas"

"Two weeks have passed since Hurricane Dorian finally moved away from the Bahamas, after pummeling the island nation for days with sustained winds reaching 185 mph (295 kph). The official death toll has reached 50, but hundreds remain listed as missing, and search-and-rescue teams continue to comb through widespread wreckage. Thousands of residents evacuated in the days following the storm, but many remain on the hard-hit islands of the Abacos and Grand Bahama. Bahamian agencies are working with NGOs, foreign governments, and cruise and travel corporations to provide food, water, and supplies to those still in need. Gathered below, images from the past 10 days across the Bahamas, still reeling from disaster."



_______________________________________________________________________________

"The Power of Fear in the Thawing Arctic"

"How long did I walk in the footsteps of the bear? It was a warm day, 20 years ago and 80 miles north of the Arctic Circle, the sky translucent blue behind low mountains. The tundra, just starting to turn autumn crimson and saffron, held all my attention. Eventually, I looked down at the trail. And there: the ovoid front paw prints, claws puncturing a constellation into the mud inches above each toe, trailed by back feet as long as two hand spans. Grizzly. Next to them, indentations from my boots. Both filling slowly with water. The clock of the morning’s rain put the bear at five, maybe 10 minutes ahead, invisible where the trail turned among willow brambles. For half a moment, I wondered at the tracks—this grizzly must weigh 700 pounds, maybe 800. Then another calculation: How many feet between myself and the bear? Thirty? Twenty. A hot wire uncoiled below my ribs, a jolt of fear so pure it tasted like metal. I had been in the Arctic for two days when that bear chose not to turn on the trail and end me with a swat of his paw. Because of his decision—it was a male, I am guessing, from the size—I was alive to spend the next two years living in his territory. I was never again stupid enough to go walking alone and unarmed in autumn. But the moment with the grizzly, unseen yet so present, was not the last spark of that particular and striking kind of fear, the fear of an animal or circumstance bursting through my impression of being an isolated, sovereign human self. I thought, too, that fear was purely negative, a sensation without value. The bush had other plans: Those grizzly prints were the first lesson on a syllabus that would reshape how I imagined the human relationship with the world at large."



____________________________________________________________________________

"The Fall Foliage Season Will Be Delayed, According to Experts"

"Labor Day has come and gone, Pumpkin Spice Lattes are readily available in Starbucks nationwide, and all the kids are back in school. There’s just one more thing we need to make it feel like fall: Fall foliage. But hold your horses leaf peepers, because it looks like the changing fall colors are going to be a bit delayed this year. According to The Weather Channel, this year’s fall foliage schedule will likely be delayed by several weeks across the nation. That’s because temperatures across the nation will likely remain above average for several weeks to come. The weather service noted, parts of the Northeast, Southeast, Rockies, and West have at least a 50 percent chance of warmer-than-average temperatures through the middle and end of September. Though warm days are a good thing for foliage they must also be paired with cool nights. However, the temperatures will remain too high then too. So, just how late are we talking? According to The Weather Channel, the foliage will be pushed back by about a week. And when they do actually change it will be quite a show thanks to the warm, wet summer that helped fill all the trees with leaves. Here’s the good news: Even with this year’s late start, it’s still going to turn a little earlier than last year."



_____________________________________________________________________________

"HOW TO PREP FOR (AND RECOVER FROM) NATURAL DISASTERS"

"In the wake of Hurricane Dorian, which the National Weather Service called one of the most powerful to make landfall in modern history, two experts discuss how to prepare for—and recover from—a storm. The hurricane’s 185 mph winds and rampant flooding devastated the Bahamas, left scores dead, and more than 70,000 without food or shelter. We’ll likely see more tropical storms and hurricanes this fall, and future storms may rival Dorian’s strength, researchers say. And while it may not be possible to link any single hurricane directly to climate change, research does indicate that warmer ocean and air temperatures are making storms more intense and destructive. Unfortunately, public concern does not always correspond with these new realities, researchers say. “More than half of all Americans do not prepare for disasters,” says Robyn Gershon, a clinical professor of epidemiology at the New York University College of Global Public Health."



_______________________________________________________________________________

"New models show that the earth is warming faster than first thought"

"The next-generation models represent climate trends more accurately. Scientists have made no secret of the extreme challenges posed by climate change, with the Intergovernmental Panel for Climate Change (IPCC) repeatedly stressing the importance of keeping global warming below two degrees. But now it seems the situation is much more serious than previously understood, with new climate models predicting average temperatures could rise by as much as seven degrees by 2100. The findings come from a new generation of climate models, known collectively as CMIP6. These models use increased supercomputing power and sharper representations of weather systems, natural and man-made particles, and cloud changes in a warming world. Olivier Boucher, head of the Institute Pierre Simon Laplace Climate Modelling Centre in Paris, explains that, "We have better models now. They have better resolution and they represent current climate trends more accurately."



_____________________________________________________________________________

Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX