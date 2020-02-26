FEBRUARY 14-20, 2020
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or
published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa region.
The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Anne-Marie Belgrave in London.
Nation
Mom of 2 missing Idaho kids wants $5 million bail reduced
A mother arrested in Hawaii over the disappearance of her two Idaho children wants a judge to reconsider her $5 million bail.
Variety
Next for Weinstein: Sentencing, appeal and another rape case
A day after a jury branded Harvey Weinstein a convicted rapist, the former film producer remained at a New York City hospital on Tuesday, his new life as an inmate interrupted by concerns about high blood pressure and heart palpitations.
Music
Placido Domingo apology prompts new accuser to step forward
The words "I am truly sorry" have not been uttered often in the #MeToo era. So when soprano Luz del Alba Rubio woke up Tuesday to see an apology from opera superstar Placido Domingo, she was in shock.
National
Sanders faces attacks in Democrats' debate-stage clash
Bernie Sanders faced a torrent of attacks from his Democratic rivals Tuesday night during a high-stakes debate that could be their final prime-time opportunity to change the direction of the 2020 nomination fight.
National
Dire warning in ship salvage lawsuit not repeated in court
Officials for a salvage company suing to halt demolition of an overturned cargo ship on the Georgia coast appeared to back away Tuesday from claims that sawing the vessel into enormous chunks would cause an "environmental catastrophe."