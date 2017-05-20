A deluge of rain descended on the Twin Cities Saturday, continuing a soggy week that forced the cancellation of an afternoon Minnesota Twins game and cultural festival while dampening the mood for other outdoor activities.

By Saturday night, most Minnesota towns will have collected 3 to 4 inches of rain, with a few places surpassing 5 inches — likely the wettest week of 2017, said Meterologist Paul Douglas. The storms will act as a natural A/C, bringing temperatures down to the mid-40s through Sunday.

Just before noon, as water pounded downtown streets, officials called off the Twins matchup against the Kansas City Royals. The teams will attempt to make up the game during a doubleheader Sunday at 1:10 p.m. (though that may rain out, too).

Douglas, to his credit, predicted this outcome. On Friday afternoon he tweeted: “I’m sorry to say that getting 9 innings tomorrow is going to be tougher than a $2 steak.”

The Minneapolis International Festival, a celebration of the region’s diverse cultures, was also a victim of Mother Nature. The free event on Boom Island was planning for its first expanded, outdoor setting with live performances and ethnic food. But the forecast will likely prevent them from putting on the show until next spring.

“It’s too bad,” said Robin Smothers, Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board spokeswoman. “We just don’t have a lot of options for rescheduling.”

The weather radar showed lots of rain over Minnesota on Saturday morning.

Other weekend arts events are simply having to make adjustments.

Art-A-Whirl, a popular three-day open gallery and artist-studio tour in northeast Minneapolis which typically attracts 30,000 visitors, is not deterred by the gloomy weather. The largely-indoor art show encourages guests to travel between more than 50 locations to view installations, special exhibitions and purchase handcrafted works.

Organizers had to shift outdoor info booths to drier areas, but are otherwise on track. Trolleys are still running and art enthusiasts are still making the trek to attend, said Anna Becker, assistant director of northeast Minneapolis Arts Association (NEMAA), which puts on the show each year.

“It’s still happening,” Becker said. “I think on rainy days like this, no one really wants to go outside unless it’s to a place where they know they’ll be dry.”

When will we finally get a reprieve from the rain? Wednesday, if we’re lucky.

Scattered showers are expected to batter the Twin Cities throughout the week, but should warm back up to the high 60s by Wednesday, when we’ll enjoy two days of sun before getting drenched again.

Such is spring.