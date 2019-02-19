RIO DE JANEIRO — Heavy rain ensured there were no completed matches Monday at the Rio Open.
Only two matches started but neither got through the first set before the weather set in.
Seventh-seeded Malek Jaziri was trailing Federico Delbonis 5-3 and eighth-seeded Nicolas Jarry was down 4-3 against Roberto Carballes Baena when play was suspended.
Top-seeded Dominic Thiem and defending champion Diego Schwartzman were scheduled to play Tuesday.
More From Sports
Gophers
A brief review/preview of Gophers baseball and softball
Both teams won the Big Ten tournament title last season.
MN United
Stronger Toye aims to show Minnesota United he's wiser, too
The talented second-year striker, just 20 years old, spent much of the winter in the weight and film rooms, seeking to push more experienced players for more playing time this season.
Motorsports
Hamlin wins Daytona 500 for the second time
Hamlin moved out front after a final restart in a crash-filled race and had teammate Kyle Busch blocking in the final lap.
Wild
Giordano leads Flames to 5-2 win over Coyotes
Michael Frolik and Mikael Backlund each had a goal and an assist in the third period to help the Calgary Flames beat the Arizona Coyotes on Monday.
Twins
A full-squad practice for the Twins in Fort Myers
The Twins' position players joined the pitchers and catchers for the first full-squad practice Monday at spring training in Fort Myers, Fla.
