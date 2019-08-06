Walk-off facts
• Twins’ first walk-off homer against the Braves since Kirby Puckett’s in Game 6 of the 1991 World Series.
• Tenth pinch-hit, walk-off home run in Twins history and the first since Michael Cuddyer on April 19, 2006, at the Metrodome.
• Second career walk-off hit of Miguel Sano’s career and his first walkoff home run.
• Third walk-off hit for the Twins in 2019.
• First walk-off homer for the Twins since Eddie Rosario’s on June 3, 2018 vs. Cleveland.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Kerr speaks on Warriors' offseason, hope for future
Golden State coach Steve Kerr knows that a new era of Warriors basketball is about to begin.
Twins
Tony Gonsolin earns 1st win in Dodgers' 8-0 rout of Cards
Tony Gonsolin struck out Paul Goldschmidt and left the Dodger Stadium mound to a raucous standing ovation after his sixth scoreless inning.
Twins
Velasquez tosses 7 strong in Phillies' 7-3 win over D-backs
Vince Velasquez has had a week to remember.
Twins
With pitching and power, Mets sweep Marlins, surge over .500
Pete Alonso turned on a fastball and raised his arms high in triumph, still holding his bat. Fans at Citi Field roared, just like they had moments earlier for J.D. Davis and Michael Conforto.
Twins
Nats back Fedde's first win in 8 starts, beat Giants 4-0
Pitching the way he did Monday night made it that much easier for Erick Fedde to forget how poorly it went his last time out.