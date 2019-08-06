Walk-off facts

• Twins’ first walk-off homer against the Braves since Kirby Puckett’s in Game 6 of the 1991 World Series.

• Tenth pinch-hit, walk-off home run in Twins history and the first since Michael Cuddyer on April 19, 2006, at the Metrodome.

• Second career walk-off hit of Miguel Sano’s career and his first walkoff home run.

• Third walk-off hit for the Twins in 2019.

• First walk-off homer for the Twins since Eddie Rosario’s on June 3, 2018 vs. Cleveland.