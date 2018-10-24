A'viands Food & Service Management in Roseville has agreed to pay $399,000 to settle a gender wage discrimination case filed by the U.S. Department of Labor, the government reported Wednesday.

A'viands, a food service firm catering to businesses, schools, hospitals and nursing homes, is required to pay back wages and interest to 98 female employees in Roseville to resolve complaints that it violated the law by paying female employees less than male employees.

The discrepancy was found during a "routine compliance evaluation" by the Labor Department staff done because A'viands is a federal contractor.

Staff "determined that since at least Dec. 31, 2011, the company paid female employees working in food service director-exempt positions less than similarly situated male employees," labor officials said in a statement.

Under the terms of the settlement, A'viands Food has agreed to "review its compensation practices and to make adjustments to its policies as necessary," government officials said.

The agreement also requires ongoing compensation monitoring and training with regard to equal employment opportunity laws.

"Federal contractors must ensure their pay practices do not discriminate," said Carmen Navarro, acting regional director of the department's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs in Chicago. "The U.S. Department of Labor remains committed to holding companies with federal contracts accountable in ensuring equal employment opportunity at their facilities."

Officials from A'viands were not immediately available for comment. The company serves 275 locations across the United States and has 2,400 employees.