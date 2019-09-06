THE Traveler: Kevin Gulden of Plymouth.

The scene: An elk feeds on the tundra grasses and wildflowers near the Lava Cliffs Overlook, just off the Trail Ridge Road, at Rocky Mountain National Park in northern Colorado.

The trip: During a trip with his wife to Rocky Mountain National Park, Gulden spotted about a dozen elk near the Lava Cliffs Overlook near the highest point that you can drive to in the park, at 12,183 feet. The park spans the Continental Divide and includes alpine meadows.

getting the shot: "I was able to isolate one young doe elk with Longs Peak in the background," Gulden wrote in an e-mail. The elk is the photo's subject, but Longs Peak is another key element. At 14,259 feet, the mountain is the tallest in Rocky Mountain National Park. "The craggy rock formations to the right of Longs Peak are known as the Keyboard of the Winds. The bright blue sky and snow-white clouds along with the, literally, snow-capped mountain peaks and the green tundra grass made for an interesting contrast to the dark silhouette of the young doe elk," he continued.

Equipment: Gulden shot this photo with his Apple iPhone XS Max, using its 12-megapixel camera.

