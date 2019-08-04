One of the many unique aspects of the 2020 presidential campaign is that affordable housing has become a prominent issue. Not near the level that immigration, health care and climate change have reached, but for the first time in presidential campaign history multiple candidates have staked out strategies regarding how they would address the country’s affordable-housing shortage.

So far, housing as a presidential campaign issue is exclusive to the Democrats, and 17 of the 20 candidates qualifying to appear in this week’s Democratic debates have articulated positions related to housing condition or affordability. Republican candidates Bill Weld and Donald Trump have yet to advance housing proposals as part of their presidential campaigns.

It is not surprising that Democrats show this interest in housing. Most of the top Democratic candidates are from coastal states where the rise in housing costs have eclipsed the rent and purchasing abilities of low- and moderate-income families, and stark scenes of homelessness are unavoidable.

Another Democratic contender, Julian Castro, while not from a coast, is especially attuned to the issue having served as secretary of housing under President Barack Obama.

Furthermore, prized demographic voting-blocks for Democrats, the millennials and black and Hispanic populations, have been hit especially hard by the shortage of affordable rental housing and the lack of purchase opportunities for first-time home buyers. A similar political incentive exists because California, whose population faces the greatest affordability challenges, has become an early primary state.

Throughout the country, housing has elevated importance for voters with low-paying jobs or living on fixed income. A recent report of Harvard’s housing center showed that 70% of those with annual incomes below $15,000 and 40% of those with incomes between $15,000 and $30,000 were paying in excess of half their income for their homes — an unsustainable cost burden facing 15 million, or 1 in 8, U.S. households.

In contrast to health care and food security, housing is the basic human need that the federal government has not even attempted to offer some level of assistance to all facing hardship. Still, the federal government provides and likely will continue to provide the vast majority of housing aid for families and communities, so the proposals of candidates vying for the Oval Office are immensely important to those looking for some relief in securing or providing housing.

Housing is not a stand-alone issue. It has become increasingly clear that the stability associated with having a decent and affordable home is fundamental to educational success and mental and physical health. Most of the Democratic candidates appear to understand this connectedness among core family issues.

The approaches to housing taken by the 20 Democratic candidates on the debate stage in Detroit echo the diversity found among the candidates themselves.

Some candidates, such as Bernie Sanders, who has housing included in his Economic Bill of Rights, link the issue to non-housing themes of their campaigns. In their climate change initiatives, Joe Biden and Jay Inslee would upgrade the energy efficiency of housing. Andrew Yang states that rent becomes affordable as a result of his proposal for a new guaranteed income. Beto O’Rourke says housing would be built under his infrastructure proposal, while Tim Ryan would add housing under his blighted neighborhoods redevelopment program.

Directly addressing housing affordability, John Delaney, Kirsten Gillibrand, Pete Buttigieg and Kamala Harris all propose sizable investments in rent assistance and affordable housing construction. In addition, Harris backs funding to reduce the racial gap in homeownership, and with similar intent Buttigieg is promoting a homesteading program in urban areas with high levels of vacant and boarded homes.

Detailed, multifaceted housing initiatives have been advanced by Julian Castro, Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker. Each proposes new investments in rent assistance and in expanding the supply of affordable housing. They all go beyond these basics and address tenant protections (e.g., no discrimination against people using a housing voucher to pay rent), and in providing local governments with incentives to loosen zoning controls that restrict multifamily development.

Just ahead of the July debate, Amy Klobuchar released her comprehensive housing plan. It includes federal tax credits to promote homeownership in distressed neighborhoods, while expanding the rental tax credit to add apartments in high opportunity neighborhoods. Klobuchar also would add protections for renters and greatly expand the rental voucher program, making it available to all qualifying households with children.

Tulsi Gabbard and Michael Bennet have identified the importance of new federal investments in housing affordability but to date have not offered detailed proposals.

While John Hickenlooper has not publicly promoted a housing proposal, the online publication MarketWatch reported receiving a statement from the Hickenlooper campaign identifying multiple housing investments their candidate supported. This leaves only three of the 20 candidates yet to identify housing as a campaign priority; they are Marianne Williamson, Bill de Blasio and Steve Bullock.

While housing affordability will likely remain a second-tier issue during the 2020 election cycle, it is notable that housing has at last reached a tier status, and may have established permanent residency within the Democratic side of political consciousness.

Note: A running tally of statements and proposals concerning housing affordability by Republican and Democratic presidential candidates can be found on the National Low Income Housing Coalition website: ourhomes-ourvotes.org/the-candidates.

Chip Halbach, of Minneapolis, is a part-time housing consultant and volunteer.