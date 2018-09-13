A Touch of July Heat Here - Dangerous "Florence"

Incredible Images of Florence Thanks to @Astro_Alex for the incredible images of Hurricane Florence below. Alexander Gerst is an astronaut aboard the International Space Station and tweeted out some unbelievable images of the storm over the last several days. Take a look: ________________________________________________________________________ ENSO Update According to NOAA's CPC, there is now a 50%-55% chance of El Nino this fall and a 65%-70% this winter! What does that mean? See more from NOAA's CPC HERE:

Summer-Like Warmth Continues Through The Weekend Even though it is officially meteorological fall (started September 1st), temperatures are still a little more August-like. We will continue to enjoy temps in the low/mid 80s through the rest of the week, but extended forecasts are suggesting highs in the 60s and we roll into the 3rd full week of September next week. So enjoy the warmer weather while you can!

Summer Hangs On Through Weekend "Summer continues with highs in the 80s, and maybe 90s by Saturday. Storms remain mostly north through the weekend, although some may reach central Minnesota tonight, and Friday night into Saturday morning."

Hints of Fall Up North Thanks to Doug Easthouse for the picture below who submitted this photo to the MN DNR Fall Color Report. Doug snapped this picture at the Franz Jevne State Park (located in the NW parts of the state) a few days ago where fall color is now at 25%-50%. You can share your photos to the MN DNR Fall Color page HERE: MN DNR Fall Color Update Hey - check this out! The MN DNR has now officially started updating their fall color report for the 2018 fall season. Interestingly, parts of northwestern Minnesota are already at 25% - 50%! Note that fall colors will start ripen over the next several weeks with the peak typically in late September through mid October in the Twin Cities. See the latest update from the MN DNR HERE: Typical dates for peak fall colors in Minnesota According to the MN DNR, the typical peak for fall color starts in mid/late September across far northern Minnesota, while folks in the Twin Cities enjoy it around late September to mid October.

"The Best Fall Foliage Train Trips to Take This Year" "Living in a world of pristine beaches and towering castles, it's easy to forget that people from halfway around the world travel to our backyard to see the views we often take for granted. Some of the best foliage is right here in the U.S., and the autumnal scenery that photographers capture for postcards is something we can see on a leisurely drive just a few hours outside the city. Taking a weekend trip to see the fall leaves can yield some of the best sights you'll see all year. If you'd like to actually enjoy the views, instead of squinting at Google Maps in the driver's seat, taking a foliage train trip could be the perfect solution. Whether you're on a solo leaf-peeping excursion or have your children in tow, the train does all the work for you. The train is your chauffeur, your tour guide, and your GPS. You don't have to plan a route, keep your eyes on the road, or even remember to pack snacks. All you have to do is sip on your to-go cup of steaming hot cider or pumpkin spice coffee, sit back, and enjoy the ride." See more from Travel and Leisure HERE:

"How does the weather affect our mental health?" "There's a difference between SAD and simply feeling 'groggy' when summer ends. After temperatures in the late 30s were reached around the UK in July and August, the beginning of September has seen greyer skies, rain and conditions resuming to the cooler high teens and early 20s. But can the end of summer cause a change in mood? Below, we explore the relationship between the weather and how it makes us feel. The link between extreme weather, stress and mental health. According to Dr Paul McLaren, the medical director at the Priory's Hayes Grove Hospital, collective melancholy is not an isolated phenomenon. Some patients with existing mental health conditions sometimes report their symptoms either worsening or improving because of the climate. This is likely to be because extremes of weather can be very stressful and "stress can trigger mental illness", Dr McLaren explains. "It is much more stressful travelling home from work in an underground train when the temperature is 36 degrees than 16 degrees," for example. Stress is also understood to exacerbate a whole host of existing mental health conditions including depression, anxiety and obsessive compulsive disorder." See more from Country Living HERE:

Seasonal Allergies... SNIFF SNIFF Seasonal allergy sufferers are still battling waves of pollen that have been running at High to Medium/Medium-High over the last few weeks. The upcoming forecast suggests that we will still be running at Medium-High levels at times as we head into mid September, so keep the allergy meds flowing... Hopefully we'll all get through this together - AAACHOOOO! See more from Pollen.com HERE:

"How Are Fall Allergies Different From Spring Allergies? Season Changes Can Bring New Symptoms" "When temperatures drop and summer weather fades into autumn chill, there are certain things we all love: snuggly sweaters, hot cocoa, the smell of indoor fires. And there are others that, well, a lot of us could live without. Fall, like spring, is a prime season for allergies, and it can be hellish for people who are sensitive to hayfever. But fall and spring allergies are different in certain ways, and knowing how those differences play out can mean you're fully armed to deal when the sniffles begin. Dr. Purvi Parikh, an allergist/immunologist with the Allergy & Asthma Network, tells Bustle, "Fall and spring allergies are very similar in terms of symptoms. They both cause coughing, wheezing, nasal congestion, runny nose, sneezing, and itchy watery eyes. The main difference is the type of pollen." If you get hay fever, you're part of the 40 percent of allergy-havers with a pollen sensitivity. The big distinction between the seasons, Dr. Parikh says, is in the pollen allergens themselves, the elements that become airborne and irritate the airways of people with sensitivities." See more from Bustle HERE:

US Drought Monitor - Minnesota According to the US Drought Monitor, parts of northwestern Minnesota are still considered to be moderate to now severe drought. However, note that only a little more than 8% of the region is considered to be in a moderate drought, which is up from nearly 7% last week. Also, the amount of severe drought is only 0.27%, which is pretty low. Abnormally dry conditions have expanded from 27% last week to 33% this week. The good news is that the next several days will likely see decent rainfall chances, so this could hlep mitigate some of the dry weather there.

High Temps Friday High temps on Friday will still be nearly 5F to 15F above average across much of the state with readings warming into the 70s and 80s. In fact, a few locations across southern Minnesota (including the Twin Cities) could warm to near 90F Friday and Saturday! It'll be a little cooler across far northern Minnesota where some reading will generally around 70F.

Weather Outlook The weather loop below shows slightly more unsettled weather continuing across the northern half of the state through the first half of the weekend. Keep in mind that some of the storms that develop across far northern Minnesota could be a little on the strong side with locally heavy rainfall. Severe Threat Saturday According to NOAA's SPC, there is a MARGINAL risk of severe storms across parts of northern MN late Friday and Saturday. This isolated strong to severe threat includes the chance of a few large hail or damaging wind events. Stay tuned... Rainfall Potential Through AM Tuesday According to NOAA's WPC, the rainfall potential through early next week suggests ares of heavier rain across northern Minnesota, wehre some 1"+ tallies can't be ruled out. A few folks in the the central and southwestern part of the state could get in on a little action as well, but it doesn't to appear to be as much. _________________________________________________________________________________ Extended Temperature Outlook The extended forecast as we head through the last full week of September shows temps holding steady in the 80s through the rest of the week and upcoming weekend. The GEFS is even suggesting a shot at 90F(??) on Saturday! Enjoy the warmth, because the 2nd half of the month is looking quite a bit cooler with highs in the 60s/70s, which will be a little cooler than average. _________________________________________________________________________ A Touch of July Heat Here - Dangerous "Florence"

By Paul Douglas The media often focuses on wind speeds in a hurricane. "Is Florence a Category 2 or a 4?" Even though data from 1963 to 2012 shows 88 percent of all hurricane fatalities are from water: flooding rains and storm surge. But perception becomes reality. "Hey, it's only a Category 2. We can ride it out!" Superstorm Sandy wasn't even (technically) a hurricane, but it was so big that it generated a sustained, punishing storm surge from New Jersey to New York City. History shows us size matters, especially when gauging the storm surge risk. Florence may stutter and stall along the coast today, prolonging winds and waves. Some 20-30 inch rainfall amounts are possible closer to the coast, but flooding may extend hundreds of miles inland, days after landfall. Meanwhile, summer shows no sign of letting go into Monday. In fact 90F is possible this weekend, with a heat index in the mid-90s. I know, what September? Next week looks wetter, statewide. ECMWF still stalls Florence, with a wobble in track that may threaten Myrtle Beach and Charleston by Saturday. Updates on the blog

_____________________________________________ Extended Forecast FRIDAY: Sticky. Stray T-storm. Winds: S 8-13. High: 83. FRIDAY NIGHT: More clouds, slight chance of thunder overnight. Winds: SSE 5. Low: 72. SATURDAY: Muggy sunshine south, storms north. Winds: S 10-15. Wake-up: 71. High: 86. SUNDAY: A bit sunnier and drier statewide. Winds: S 10-15. Wake-up: 72. High: 87. MONDAY: Last warm sticky day. Isolated storm? Winds: S 7-12. Wake-up: 70. High: 84. TUESDAY: Passing shower. Cooling off a bit. Winds: NW 5-10. Wake-up: 60. High: 73. WEDNESDAY: Some sunshine. Rain may move in late. Winds: NE 5-10. Wake-up: 53. High: 64. THURSDAY: Warm sunshine and windy. Winds: SW 10-20. High: 83.

______________________________________________________ This Day in Weather History

September 14th 2099: The next total solar eclipse will take place over Minnesota. It will be visible in the Twin Cites, depending on the weather. 1964: The earliest official measurable snowfall occurs in Minnesota with 0.3 inches at International Falls. 1852: Early frost hits Ft. Snelling and ends the growing season.

_______________________________________________________ Average High/Low for Minneapolis

September 14th Average High: 73F (Record: 98F set in 1939)

Average Low: 53F (Record: 33F set in 1996) Record Rainfall: 1.60" set in 1994

Record Snowfall: NONE

_________________________________________________________ Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

September 14th Sunrise: 6:50am

Sunset: 7:25pm Hours of Daylight: ~12 hours & 35 minutes Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~3 minutes & 5 seconds

Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): 3 hours and 2 Minutes

__________________________________________________________ Moon Phase for September 14th at Midnight

1.7 Days Before First Quarter Moon _________________________ What's in the Night Sky? According to EarthSky.org this is what will be visible in the night sky over the next several nights: "These next three evenings – September 13 to 15, 2018 – watch for the waxing crescent moon to travel eastward through the zodiac. The moon pairs up with the dazzling planet Jupiter on September 13, and then moves in between Jupiter and the red star Antares on September 14. Finally, on September 15, the moon sweeps to the north of the red star Antares, the heart of the constellation Scorpius the Scorpion. The feature sky chart at top is especially designed for mid-northern North American latitudes. Even so, you can use the moon to locate Jupiter and Antares from virtually anywhere worldwide. From the Southern Hemisphere, Antares appears more directly above Jupiter, rather than to the left of Jupiter. But, then, people in the Southern Hemisphere will see the moon traveling upward (rather than sideways) during these next several nights. Jupiter is the giant planet of our solar system whereas Antares is an extremely rare red supergiant star. Our companion moon appears as the giant in Earth’s sky because it’s so much closer to us than either Jupiter or Antares. Jupiter is now about 2,300 times farther away from Earth than is our moon, and Antares lies way out there at around 6 million times Jupiter’s distance." ______________________________________________________________________ Praedictix Briefing: Thursday morning, September 13th, 2018 Florence has weakened slightly over the past 12-24 hours and is now a Category 2 hurricane as the storm slowly approaches the East Coast. As of 9 AM EDT , Florence had winds of 110 mph and was moving to the northwest at 12 mph.

, Florence had winds of 110 mph and was moving to the northwest at 12 mph. Florence will continue to track to the northwest today with a decrease in forward speed, turning to the west-northwest tonight and Friday , and then west-southwest Friday night into Saturday . Right now landfall will be possible Friday along the southeast North Carolina coast.

and , and then west-southwest night into . Right now landfall will be possible along the southeast North Carolina coast. Even though Florence is slightly weaker this morning, dangerous impacts are still expected over the next several days across the Mid-Atlantic. As Florence slows down, this only prolongs the system across the region, increasing the potential of life-threatening storm surge and catastrophic flash flooding across parts of the Mid-Atlantic States and the Carolinas. Between 1963 and 2012, 88% of all tropical cyclone-related deaths in the United States were related to water – between storm surge (49%), rainfall flooding (27%), surf and deaths that have occurred just offshore (6% each) – so the flood and storm surge threat is not one to take lightly.

As Florence slows down, this only prolongs the system across the region, Between 1963 and 2012, 88% of all tropical cyclone-related deaths in the United States were related to water – between storm surge (49%), rainfall flooding (27%), surf and deaths that have occurred just offshore (6% each) – so the flood and storm surge threat is not one to take lightly. It is also important to remember that significant impacts from Florence will occur far from the center of the storm, including further inland. If you are within the forecast cone, preparations should be made or rushed to completion.

If you are within the forecast cone, preparations should be made or rushed to completion. Numerous Storm Surge and Hurricane Watches and Warnings are in effect along and near the coast ahead of Florence.

Florence isn’t the only system we are tracking. First, a tropical wave that has moved into the Gulf of Mexico has a 50% chance of becoming a tropical system by the time it reaches the western Gulf Coast Friday . Facilities across portions of northeastern Mexico, Texas, and Louisiana should continue to monitor this situation over the next few days.

. Facilities across portions of northeastern Mexico, Texas, and Louisiana should continue to monitor this situation over the next few days. Tropical Storm Isaac is moving across the Lesser Antilles today. A westward track is expected to continue over the next several days with slow weakening. Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings are in effect.

Super Typhoon Mangkhut could have impacts on southeastern Asia into the weekend. Hurricane Florence As Of Thursday Morning. Outer rain bands with tropical-storm-force wind gusts are starting to impact the North Carolina Outer Banks this morning as Florence nears the East Coast. As of a 9 AM EDT special update from the National Hurricane Center, Florence was located 170 miles east-southeast of Wilmington, NC, or 215 miles east of Myrtle Beach, SC, and moving to the northwest at 12 mph. Florence had winds of 110 mph. Even though Florence is slightly weaker this morning, dangerous impacts are still expected over the next several days across the Mid-Atlantic. Numerous mandatory evacuations continue to be in effect across the Mid-Atlantic ahead of Florence, with almost two million told to leave the area. State emergency management offices have more on how states are preparing for the storm and what areas are under evacuations: South Carolina: https://www.scemd. org/

North Carolina: https://www.ncdps. gov/florence

Virginia: https://www. vaemergency.gov/

Georgia: http://www.gema.ga.gov/Pages/ default.aspx Forecast Track. Florence will continue to track in a northwest direction today with a decrease in forward speed. This system will then turn to the west-northwest tonight and Friday, and then west-southwest Friday night into Saturday with a fairly slow forward speed. Florence will approach the Mid-Atlantic coast today, then slowly move inland tonight or Friday. This system will continue to move across South Carolina this weekend, weakening while doing so. With Florence slowly approaching the coast and moving inland over the next couple days, a prolonged storm surge event is expected along the East Coast, with several high tide cycles potentially impacted. Several days of heavy rain will occur along and near the coast, with catastrophic flash flood possible as well. Facilities along the East Coast - especially across the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic - should make sure contingency/hurricane plans are rushed to completion as conditions will deteriorate throughout the day. Local Weather Service Offices have issued statements on what to expect from Florence – you can find those here: https://www.nhc.noaa. gov/text/refresh/index_hls1+ shtml/111230.shtml Tropical Alerts. Due to the expected wind impacts of Florence on the Mid-Atlantic, Tropical Storm and Hurricane Watches and Warnings have been issued. Across inland areas: Hurricane Warnings are in effect from Myrtle Beach (SC), Wilmington, Jacksonville, New Bern, Goldsboro, and Greenville (NC).

Hurricane Watches are in effect for Charleston, SC.

Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for Norfolk (VA), as well as Fayetteville (NC) and Florence (SC).

Tropical Storms Watches are in effect for Sumter, SC. Across coastal areas: A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...

* South Santee River South Carolina to Duck North Carolina

* Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...

* Edisto Beach South Carolina to South Santee River South Carolina A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* North of Duck North Carolina to Cape Charles Light Virginia

* Chesapeake Bay south of New Point Comfort Warnings indicate that either hurricane-force winds (74+ mph) or tropical-storm-force winds (39-73 mph) are expected within 36 hours. Watches means those conditions are possible within 48 hours. Potential Earliest Tropical Storm Force Wind. Tropical-storm-force winds will start to impact the eastern Mid-Atlantic throughout the day as Florence moves closer to the East Coast. The wide wind field associated with Florence means that stronger wind gusts could even be possible for areas like Washington D.C. this afternoon, and northern Florida into Friday. Peak Wind Gust Through 7 PM Saturday. As Florence approaches the coast and eventually makes landfall, very dangerous hurricane-force winds are expected, especially near and along the coast. Winds will start to increase today as Florence approaches the coast, reaching their peak across coastal North Carolina tonight and coastal South Carolina and some areas further inland across North and South Carolina Friday. Near the coast wind gusts over 100 mph will be possible for areas like Wilmington, NC tonight. These winds will easily knock out power and down trees across the region. Strong Wind Gusts Reach Inland. You can see how far inland strong wind gusts of approximately 60+ mph (indicated by the browns and pinks) reach with this graphic. These strong winds should remain out of the Raleigh, Charlotte, and Columbia areas, but greatly impact areas of eastern North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. Power Outage Potential. The Guikema Research Group at the University of Michigan is forecasting the potential power outage numbers across the region based off the National Hurricane Center official track and intensity forecast. Their model is estimating 3.5 million without power due to this system across North and South Carolina, with the greatest concentration of outage in and around the area where Florence approaches the coast makes landfall. Storm Surge Potential. A destructive and life-threatening storm surge is expected as Florence approaches coastal areas of North and South Carolina. In some areas particularly along the North Carolina coast near Wilmington and up through inland rivers near Jacksonville, New Bern and Greenville the storm surge could reach 9-13 feet above normally dry land. With Florence slowing down and hovering around the coast, these high water levels could occur across several high tides. The deepest water will occur along the coast in areas of onshore winds, where large and destructive waves will accompany the surge. Cape Fear NC to Cape Lookout NC, including the Neuse, Pamlico, Pungo, and Bay Rivers...9-13 ft

North Myrtle Beach SC to Cape Fear NC...6-9 ft

Cape Lookout NC to Ocracoke Inlet NC...6-9 ft

South Santee River SC to North Myrtle Beach SC...4-6 ft

Ocracoke Inlet NC to Salvo NC...4-6 ft

Salvo NC to North Carolina/Virginia Border...2-4 ft

Edisto Beach SC to South Santee River SC...2-4 ft Storm Surge Concerns. Due to the life-threatening storm surge threat, Storm Surge Watches and Warnings are in effect across parts of coastal North and South Carolina: A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...

* South Santee River South Carolina to Duck North Carolina

* Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds, including the Neuse and Pamlico Rivers A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...

* Edisto Beach South Carolina to South Santee River South Carolina

* North of Duck North Carolina to the North Carolina/Virginia border Catastrophic Flooding Possible. The other major concern we have to worry about with Florence is heavy rain. As Florence slows down and takes its time moving inland, rain will dump across portions on the Mid-Atlantic, especially coastal areas of North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. By the time Florence pushes out of the region, 20-40” of rain could fall in areas like Wilmington, New Bern, and Myrtle Beach. This heavy rain will lead to catastrophic flooding across the region and significant river flooding. Running down potential rainfall totals (via NHC): Coastal North Carolina into far northeastern South Carolina...20 to 30 inches, isolated 40 inches. This rainfall would produce catastrophic flash flooding and prolonged significant river flooding.

Rest of South and North Carolina into southwest Virginia...6 to 12 inches, isolated 24 inches. Flood Concerns. Numerous Flash Flood Watches have been issued across parts of North and South Carolina from through Saturday due to the heavy rain potential associated with Florence. Tornado Watch Until 9 PM ET. Landfalling tropical systems also pose the potential of producing tornadoes. Due to the potential of a few tornadoes with the outer bands of Florence today, a Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of eastern North Carolina (including Jacksonville, Greenville, New Bern, and Hatteras) until 9 PM. Watching The Gulf Of Mexico. We continue to watch an area of low pressure across the western Gulf of Mexico producing disorganized showers and storms. There is the potential it could still form into a tropical depression, but it does not have much time to do so as it will reach the western Gulf Coast tomorrow. Facilities across portions of northeastern Mexico, Texas, and Louisiana should continue to monitor this situation over the next few days. Whether or not this system forms into something tropical, heavy rain and gusty winds are possible. As of Thursday morning, this area has a 50% chance of forming into a tropical system in the next two days. Tropical Storm Isaac. Isaac is approaching the Leeward Islands this morning with gusty tropical storm force winds. As of the 8 AM AST update from the National Hurricane Center, Isaac was situated 25 miles east of Dominica, or 80 miles south-southeast of Guadeloupe, moving west at 21 mph. Isaac had sustained winds of 45 mph. Isaac will continue west over the next several days, passing over the Lesser Antilles today and into the Caribbean. Isaac will continue to weaken, and potentially become a trough of low pressure this weekend. We will continue to monitor this system, though, as some models are indicating this could regenerate into a system in the western Caribbean next week. Due to the threat Isaac poses to the Lesser Antilles, the following watches and warnings have been issued: A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* Martinique

* Dominica

* Guadeloupe A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...

* Antigua

* Barbuda

* Montserrat

* St. Kitts and Nevis

* Saba and St. Eustatius

* St. Martin and St. Maarten Other Tropical Activity. The tropics continue to be active as we are watching several other systems across the Atlantic and Pacific basins as well this morning: Hurricane Helene continues to move north across the eastern Atlantic. The storm is in the process of weakening but could impact the Azores this weekend as a tropical storm.

Subtropical Storm Joyce is expected to gain tropical characteristics soon but is no immediate threat to land. The system will not strengthen much over the next several days. It’ll move in a southerly direction until Helene passes by and then quickly start moving off to the northeast. This system could impact the Azores early next week.

Olivia has weakened to a tropical depression as it continues to move away from Hawaii, although heavy rain is still occurring across parts of the Hawaiian Islands. All Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings have expired, but Flash Flood Watches continue through Thursday Night. Tracking Mangkhut. Further out into the western Pacific, we continue to track Super Typhoon Mangkhut. As of the 6 PM local time update, Mangkhut was moving to the west at 12 mph with 165 mph winds. The system is expected to continue in a west to west-northwesterly direction over the next several days. This path would bring Mangkhut toward Southeast Asia into the weekend. Right now the system looks to pass south of Tawain, more impacting parts of the northern Philippines Friday and Saturday local time before the center passes south of Hong Kong Sunday. D.J. Kayser, Meteorologist, Praedictix

____________________________________________________________________ Tropical Climatology This is neat map from NOAA's NHC, which shows where we typically see tropical cyclones develop during the middle part of September. Keep in mind that September 10th is the average peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, so this is typically the most active time for the Atlantic. ______________________________________________________________________ Average Peak of Atlantic Hurricane Season



According to NOAA, the average peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season is on September 10th. Note that activity (on average) in late June and early July remains pretty tame. Things really start to heat up in August and September though!

_____________________________________________________________________________ 2018 Lightning Fatalities - EIGHTEEN

Did you know that lightning ranks as one of the top weather related killers in the U.S.? An average of nearly 50 people are killed each year in the United States and so far this year, 18 people have died from lightning; 14 have been males and only 4 have been females. Interestingly, from 2008-2017, 234 males have died, while only 65 females have died. See Lightning Safety Tips From NOAA HERE: __________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________ PRELIMINARY Tornado Count This Year According to NOAAs SPC, the PRELIMINARY tornado count across the US this year stands at 809 (through September 10th). Note that this is less than the last couple of years, but more than what we had in 2013. Keep in mind that the short-term average (2005-2015) suggests an average of more than 1,202 tornadoes.

Average Tornadoes in August By State

Here's the average number of tornadoes during the month of September by state. Florida sees the most with 8, while Minnesota averages only 2 tornadoes.

3-7 Day Hazard Forecast

1.) Heavy rain for the Carolinas, central and southern Appalachians, and parts of the mid-Atlantic, Sat-Sun, Sep 15-16.

2.) Heavy rain expanding north from the southern and central Appalachians to the mid-Atlantic and Northeast, Mon-Wed, Sep 17-19.

3.) Significant waves and storm surge for the eastern Carolinas and southern mid-Atlantic, Sat-Sun, Sep 15-16.

4.) Flooding likely or possible across parts of the Southeast and mid-Atlantic.

5.) High winds for parts of the Carolinas and southern mid-Atlantic, Sat-Sun, Sep 15-16.

6.) Heavy rain for parts of the Texas Gulf Coast and Rio Grande Valley, Sat-Sun, Sep 15-16.

7.) High winds for parts of the Texas Gulf Coast, Sat, Sep 15.

8.) Flooding possible for parts of Texas.

9.) Flooding occurring or imminent for parts of the Mississippi Valley.

10.) A slight risk of much below-normal temperatures for parts of the upper Mississippi Valley, Great Lakes, and Northeast, Thu-Fri, Sep 20-21.

11.) A slight risk of heavy precipitation for parts of the northern/central Great Plains and middle to upper Mississippi Valley, Thu-Sun, Sep 20-23.

12.) Severe drought for parts of New England, the middle and lower Mississippi Valley, Great Plains, western U.S., and Hawaii.

Temperature Anomaly on Thursday

The temperature anomaly across North America on Thursday showed temperatures above avearge across much of the Intermountain West through the eastern half of Canada and into the eastern US. However, cooler than average weather was across the central and southern US and the western of Canada.

Temperature Trend

Here's the temperature anomaly as we through the middle part of the month. Note that much warmer than average temperatures will take over much of the Lower 48 with the exception of those along the West Coast. These warmer than average temps will likely stick around over the next few days. However, we're getting indications of cooler than average temps across the northern tier of the nation during the 3rd full week of September.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook According to NOAA's CPC, September 20th - 26th will be warmer than average across much of the nation, while, slightly cooler than average temps will be found in the Northern New England States.

Weather Outlook Ahead

The weather loop below shows active weather across the Eastern US as Hurricane Florence nears the coast at the end of the week. This will create life-threatening conditions for folks there with strong winds, storm surge and flooding rains. There will also be continued heavy rains for folks along the Texas Coastline, while much of the rest of the nation will be fairly quiet. Isolated showers and storms will rumble across the International border while some in the northern Rockies could see a little wet snow at times.

7 Day Precipitation Outlook

YIKES - According to NOAA's WPC, the 7-day precipitation outlook suggests areas of very heavy rain along the Mid-Atlantic coastine as hurricane Florence moves in. Some forecasts are suggesting up to as much as 40" in spots, which could be life-threatening! Another area of heavy rain will be found in Texas, where several inches of tropical moisture will be found.



US Drought Outlook

Here is the national drought map from September 4th, which shows extreme and exceptional drought conditions across much of the Four-Corners region and for a few areas in the Central and Southern Plains. The good news is that several locations in the Central and Southern US have had some fairly good rains over the recent days/week and there is more on the way so some improvement is being seen there.

"Hole in Sun's Atmosphere Amps Up Northern Lights"

"The northern lights just got a boost thanks to a big hole in the sun's atmosphere, and there could be something of a repeat showing tonight. A moderate geomagnetic storm made flickering auroras visible to skywatchers as far south as Minnesota and Wisconsin early this morning (Sept. 11), according to Spaceweather.com. That storm was triggered by an especially potent and fast-moving burst of solar wind — the stream of charged particles flowing constantly from the sun — which escaped through a gaping hole in the sun's outer atmosphere, known as the corona."



"Northern Light display illuminates sky over Arctic Circle"

"The auroras could be seen lighting up the skies above the northern Finnish city of Rovaniemi just before midnight, and according to a local Northern Lights photographer, this was the best display of Auroras Borealis at the start of what will be a good season for aurora watching. The Northern Lights, also known as Aurora Borealis, are a result of electrically charged particles from the sun entering the Earth's atmosphere. The phenomenon is known as Aurora Borealis, or the Northern Lights, in the Northern Hemisphere and as Aurora Australis, or the Southern Lights, in the Southern Hemisphere."



"Hear the sounds of the sun"





See more from Earth Sky HERE: "Listen to the vibration of the sun. “It has a warmth to it. It’s just enough where I can almost feel the sound on my skin.” SOHO – Solar and Heliospheric Observatory – has been capturing the dynamic movement of the sun’s atmosphere for over 20 years. Now this data has been sonified – turned into sound – letting us hear the sun’s movement — all of its waves, loops and eruptions. The sonified data captures the sun’s natural vibrations and provides scientists with a concrete representation of its movements. Alex Young is associate director for science in the Heliophysics Science Division at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. Young said: We don’t have straightforward ways to look inside the sun. We don’t have a microscope to zoom inside the sun. So using the sun’s vibrations allows us to see inside of it. These vibrations allow scientists to study a range of complex motions inside the sun, from solar flares to coronal mass ejections. Young said: That simple sound is giving us a probe inside of a star. I think that’s a pretty cool thing. Bottom line: Scientists have turned solar data from SOHO into sound."



"6 Years Ago, North Carolina Chose To Ignore Rising Sea Levels. This Week It Braces For Disaster."

"Confronted with Hurricane Florence, North Carolina prepares for a state of emergency. In 2012, North Carolina legislators passed a bill that barred policymakers and developers from using up-to-date climate science to plan for rising sea levels on the state’s coast. Now Hurricane Florence threatens to cause a devastating storm surge that could put thousands of lives in danger and cost the state billions of dollars worth of damage. The hurricane, which is expected to make landfall on Friday, is shaping up to be one of the worst storms to hit the East Coast. Residents of North Carolina’s Outer Banks and mainland coasts have already been ordered to evacuate. President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency in both North and South Carolina, and a Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator said that the Category 4 hurricane will likely cause “massive damage to our country.” And the rise in sea levels, experts say, is making the storm surge worse."





"How Does The Weather Affect Our Mental Health?"

"There's a difference between SAD and simply feeling 'groggy' when summer ends. The other day, a straw poll of my closest friends revealed the majority have been feeling groggier, more lethargic and generally "pretty crap" (as summarised by one particular friend) since the Mediterranean-style summer came to an abrupt halt and British weather returned to business-as-usual. After temperatures in the late 30s were reached across the UK in July and August, the beginning of September has seen greyer skies, rain and conditions resuming to the cooler high teens and early 20s. So, could the end of summer be behind this apparent change in mood? The answer is, of course, that it's not quite that simple. Below, we explore the relationship between the weather and how it makes us feel."

"Why mandatory evacuations don't always chase away everybody"

"With Hurricane Florence spinning through the Atlantic Ocean and threatening to slam into South Carolina later this week, Gov. Henry McMaster ordered mandatory evacuations for the state’s entire coastline beginning at noon Tuesday. All lanes on multiple roadways will lead to safety, too. The Palmetto State, for the third straight storm season, will reserve lanes on multiple major highways – including Interstate 26 between Charleston and Columbia – to push all vehicle traffic away from an approaching hurricane that could be poised to become the southeastern United States’ next Hurricane Hugo. “We are not going to gamble with the lives of the people of South Carolina,” McMaster said. While evacuation orders are issued by states as a protective action in disaster events such as hurricanes and wildfires, they are sometimes ignored by people – whether it’s because they didn’t believe the warnings, didn’t have the financial means or refused to abandon friends, family or pets."

"The Colorado River is evaporating, and climate change is largely to blame"

"An hour’s drive from Las Vegas stands America’s Hoover Dam, a commanding barrier of concrete holding back the trillions of gallons of Colorado River water held inside Lake Mead. The dam is a proud place, built by thousands of hands and with 5 million barrels of concrete. Its golden elevator doors, Gotham-esque pillars, and stoic guardian angel statues line the lofty walkways atop the structure. A U.S. flag beating patriotically over the desert gets swapped out every few days, and then put out for sale in the visitor center. Yet, in the 80 years since the great dam’s completion, the 1,450-mile Colorado River – which sustains some 40 million Americans in places like Phoenix, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles — has been gradually growing weaker, and the water level beyond the noble dam has fallen considerably over the last two decades. The writing is easily spotted on the steep rocky walls of the Lake Mead reservoir, where a bathtub-like ring shows where the water once sat during more fruitful times."

"The rooms in your house you should avoid during an electrical storm"

"A meteorologist has revealed what people should do during an electrical storm. Sydney was battered by a horrific storm on Friday, with the city’s southern part copping the brunt of the weather leaving the Pacific Highway blanketed in a white layer from hail. Severe thunderstorm warnings were also issued across NSW by the Bureau of Meteorology. Dr Ian Shepherd, the manager of the Northern Territory Severe Weather section at BOM, told Yahoo7 the safest places to be and where to avoid during a severe electrical storm. He said the safest place would be any room inside the house, preferably one without windows. “Even if lightning strikes the outside of your house, it could blow bits of wood or debris towards the window,” Dr Shepherd said. He also recommended not getting “caught out in the open” and to find shelter inside, “even if it’s in your car”. “As long as you are not touching the outside metal sections of your car you will be safe in there,” Dr Shepherd said. He told the ABC people should avoid standing near trees because lighting can be attracted to them."

"This Is the Future of Hot-Weather Marathoning"

"Participants in this year’s Boston Marathon may beg to differ, but there’s no greater impediment to running success than hot weather. Last November, the New York Times published an analysis of how rising temperatures impact marathon performance. Comparing almost five million finishing times over the course of the 20 years, the Times article found that when temperatures are in the 60s, recreational runners ran an average of 12.5 minutes slower over 26.2 miles than when temps were in the 40s—the meteorological sweet spot. On days over 70 degrees, the difference was 19 minutes. For professionals, the impact was less severe: even on days in the 70s, elites averaged a slowdown of only four minutes.

But even the pros aren’t impervious. Just ask Scottish marathoner Callum Hawkins who, in April, appeared certain to win the Commonwealth Games marathon before heat exhaustion caused him to collapse just past the 40K mark. Meanwhile, an ill-timed heat wave at last week’s European Athletics Championships in Berlin turned the marathon and 10,000-meter races into brutal contests of attrition. Local favorite Richard Ringer, who in May ran the fastest 10,000 of any European in 2018, ended up dropping out of the race in Berlin."