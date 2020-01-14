MILFORD, N.H. — A customer made it much more than a double for two New Hampshire bartenders when he tipped them over $2,000 on a $21 check.
Bruce Girouard and Karen Vaillancourt say a customer left them a $2,078.74 tip even though his bill was for only $21.26 on Friday at the Pasta Loft in Milford.
The man asked the bartenders to check his math before he left and wrote his number on the top of the check in case management had questions, WMUR-TV reported.
Vaillancourt describes the man as having "a really low profile, doesn't like a lot of attention, you know, and just does really nice things just because he can."
The bartenders say the man will remain anonymous.
