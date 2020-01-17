The staff of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection office in south Texas is — excuse the expression — pooped out by their latest deportation project.

At issue are an estimated 300 vultures that have taken up residency in the radio tower at the office in Kingsville, a rural town about 150 miles southeast of San Antonio. The interlopers are defecating all over the tower and the building below it.

As the droppings pile up, the situation is deteriorating, to the point where the border officials are asking for advice on how to place some sort of net on the 320-foot tower to keep the vultures from roosting and nesting on its "railings, catwalks, supports, and on rails and conduit throughout."

"Droppings mixed with urine are on all of these surfaces and throughout the interior of the tower where workers are in contact with it, as well as on areas below," the agency said.

The goal is to have a net system, which would cut off access for the birds, in place by August, "before the natural heavy vulture roosting period during the fall months."

The agency said in a statement to the news website Quartz that the vultures defecate and vomit onto buildings below and that "there are anecdotes about birds dropping prey from a height of 300 feet, creating a terrifying and dangerous situation for those concerned."

The populations of both turkey and black vultures are rising, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Both species have mostly black bodies with wrinkled, bald heads and sharp beaks. They have 5- to 6-foot wingspans and weigh about 4 pounds. They have acidic stomach liquids and corrosive urine. Their droppings reek of ammonia.

Scientists emphasize that vultures play a key role in the ecosystem, cleaning up carcasses and controlling disease. As such, they are protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and cannot be killed without a special permit.

Which is why the border agents are hoping a net will solve their problem.

Russell Adams, owner of a Florida-based company called Bird Deterrent Technologies, said vultures are particularly drawn to communication towers, which they can readily land on and where they can perch in relative safety.

"That's a very typical vulture roost site," he said. "It just happens to be on a critically important communication tower that they can't afford to have these birds stay on."

It doesn't appear that the vultures are affecting the radio tower's functions yet, but the acid in their excrement eventually could do so, he said. Plus, the bacteria in the droppings can be a health hazard for workers.

He agreed that the agency should act now because the problem is only going to get worse as more birds show up. He said he has seen towers with as many as 500 roosting vultures.

Kingsville resident Carole Geddes said she first noticed the vultures on the tower five or six years ago. She said their numbers had grown. It has become "the most incredible phenomenon you will ever witness in your entire life," she said.

During the day, most of the vultures fly off and only about 20 to 30 remain. In the evening, they return in twos and threes.

She said the tower used to attract other birds.

"Now everybody is driven out," she said. "It's the vultures — it belongs to them. That's their home."