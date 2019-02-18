In a word: "Waughhh!"

Marvel Comics fans will immediately recognize that as the battle cry of Howard the Duck, whose combat strategy generally consists of running away, tail feathers held high as he advances in the opposite direction. And he's coming to a TV near you.

We should not be surprised. Comics have been taking over the small screen for some time now, and 2019 is certainly a high point, with dozens of comics-related shows premiering or returning. In February alone, there's "Arrow," "Black Lightning," "Deadly Class," "The Flash," "The Gifted," "Gotham," "Riverdale," "Supergirl," "The Walking Dead" and the debuts of "Doom Patrol" and "The Umbrella Academy." There are at least 20 more ­comics-related shows scheduled in the coming 10 months, from the debut of "Swamp Thing" to the second season of "Sabrina."

That's not counting three live-action Marvel shows set to debut on Disney+, the streaming service due to launch before the end of the year. Those shows, whose premiere dates have not been announced, are "Loki" (starring Tom Hiddleston), "Vision and Scarlet Witch" (Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen) and some sort of Falcon/Winter Soldier buddy show (Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan).

Hulu recently announced that it will air five animated shows based on Marvel Comics. As reported by outlets such as the Hollywood Reporter and Gizmodo, those shows are "Hit-Monkey," "Howard the Duck," "M.O.D.O.K.," "Tigra & Dazzler" and "The Offenders."

You can be forgiven if most of those names are unfamiliar. Hulu — which will be majority-owned by Disney after the entertainment behemoth's acquisition of Fox becomes final — has dug deep into Marvel's toybox to bring out some really oddball characters.

"Hit-Monkey" tells the story of a really good assassin who happens to be a macaque. In the comics, he learned his skills by watching a human assassin practice his craft, and became the Simian Avenger when bad guys killed the assassin and Hit-Monkey's entire tribe.

In "M.O.D.O.K." an egomaniacal supervillain with a really big head and a really small body struggles to maintain control of his evil organization and his demanding family. Marvel played this character completely serious for decades. Eventually, it realized the humorous potential of a bobblehead with a bad attitude. Great news for the show: Comedian Patton Oswalt is involved.

After the astoundingly awful 1986 movie adaptation, the new "Howard the Duck" show is a risk. Evidently, Kevin Smith ("Clerks," "Comic Book Men") is the man for the job. God help him.

"Tigra & Dazzler Show" is about superhero best friends, with Chelsea Handler serving as one of the executive producers. This one's a head-scratcher, though. These two characters have almost nothing in common, except for devolving from serious superheroines into (mostly) jokes.

"The Offenders" will bring M.O.D.O.K., Dazzler, Tigra, Hit Monkey and Howard the Duck together to save the world. Remember how on Netflix, after Daredevil, Iron Fist, Jessica Jones and Luke Cage all got their own shows, they all teamed up for a one-off miniseries, "The Defenders"? Same thing here, only with the wacky turned up to 11. I think I got it right the first time. Waughhh!