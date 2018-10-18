– Their home full of soggy furniture and mosquitoes, Wilmer Capps was desperate to find shelter for his wife and their newborn son, born just three days after Hurricane Michael ravaged the Florida Panhandle.

But for Capps, his wife Lorrainda Smith and baby Luke, the best spot they could find was the parking lot of a Walmart store shut down by the storm.

On a starry night, Mom sat in the bed of the family’s pickup truck with the baby in a car seat beside her. Dad sat in the dark, pondering how it could be that his son’s first night out of a hospital could be spent outside because of a lack of help.

“It really upset me, man, because I’ve always been the type of person who would help anyone,” Capps told the Associated Press, which found the family outside the store Monday night.

“We had everything. Full-time job, a place to live. One day we had it all, the next we had nothing,” said Smith. “This is not what I thought I’d be bringing him back to.”

The story of Luke’s birth is just one amid the chaos in areas of the Florida Panhandle hit hardest by Michael.

With the hurricane bearing down on their home of Panama City, the couple sent their three other children to stay with relatives. Doctors had planned to induce labor on Oct. 11, the day after Michael made landfall between here and Mexico Beach.

Smith went to the hospital as planned that day, courtesy of a ride in a police car along streets crisscrossed with downed trees and power lines. She said workers at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center told her they couldn’t induce labor that day, so she walked several miles home after being unable to find a ride back.

Hospital spokeswoman Anya Mayr said the hospital has operated only as an emergency room and hasn’t admitted patients since Michael.

Labor began the next day, so the couple drove about 80 miles to a hospital in Dothan, Ala., which was flooded with hurricane refugees. She gave birth at 1 a.m. last Saturday.

Discharged from the hospital and unable to find a hotel room nearby, the couple drove back to Florida and found their storm-damaged home unlivable amid oppressive heat and bugs. Capps settled on Walmart because they were low on gas and were fearful of driving at night with a curfew in place. He knew that the store has a reputation for letting travelers sleep in the lot overnight.

“I had no choice; (Luke) would have had a heatstroke. When he started acting like he was getting sick from the heat and wouldn’t eat, that’s when we went to Walmart,” Capps said. “There was kind of a breeze there.”

Police officers came by and escorted them back to Gulf Coast Regional, where workers examined Luke but couldn’t provide a bed for the night. Fearful of safety and sanitation problems at a shelter suggested by workers from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the family returned to the Walmart lot.

There, a security guard helped secure a hotel room for them in nearby Panama City Beach with water and power Tuesday night. Capps doesn’t know how long the aid will last, but he intends to repay it.