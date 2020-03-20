THE Traveler: Mick Richards of Burnsville.

The scene: The warm colors of sunset set off Cathedral Rock, a popular red rock formation in Sedona, Ariz., that can be reached with a short hike. "Red rock, green landscape and the pink in the sky exemplifies the landscape of the American Southwest," Richards wrote in an e-mail.

About the destination: Sedona is famous for its red rocks and hiking trails and is a popular tourist destination particularly in the winter months because of mild temperatures, Richards wrote. The city of 10,000 about 100 miles north of Phoenix has a charming downtown with art boutiques and New Age offerings, but it's the arid landscape with picturesque formations that put it on the tourist map. Winter temperatures average in the 60s.

Getting the shot: Richards made this image from the back side of the famed Cathedral Rock, which is one of the most photographed red rock formations in Sedona. "We walked to this spot about an hour before sunset. It was an out of the way area that was a bit of a hike. I wanted to capture the different colors in the sky and the red rocks that Sedona has; it reflects a nice glow during the golden hour," Richards wrote. "During sunset, the red rocks take on a glow and the clouds and green landscape make a nice contrast." He used a Pentax K-5 II S camera with a Pentax 12-24mm lens.

