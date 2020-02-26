By JOE YONAN Washington Post

Here's another way to cook up the protein-on-starch marriage that's so popular the world over. You know, the one that produced black beans and rice in Cuba, pasta with lentils in Sicily and, for two examples closer to home, Cincinnati chili and Texas-style Frito pie.

It's not all that different from nachos, except here the base of the dish is potato wedges tossed with herbs and spices and roasted until tender. While they're going, you throw together one of the easiest black-bean chilis I've ever made: It depends on a jar of salsa and a couple other spices and needs just 10 or 15 minutes of cooking to take on deep flavors.

What to put on top? A dollop of guacamole, naturally, plus some green onions for crunch and more color.

The idea comes from "The Meatless Monday Family Cookbook" by Jenn Sebestyen (Fair Winds Press, 2019), but it should go without saying that it's simple — and good enough — for any day of the week.