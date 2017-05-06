On the surface, former Gov. Tim Pawlenty’s speech to the Dakota County Chamber of Commerce seemed assiduously apolitical and most certainly nonpartisan. He laid out the exciting potential and the policy challenges of incipient technological change like artificial intelligence.

Pawlenty previewed some of the great innovation we’ll see in medicine, transportation, manufacturing and other fields but warned that the changes will displace a lot of workers. Driverless cars and trucks, for instance, will be great for everyone except people who drive for a living.

The former two-term GOP governor said policymakers will have to grapple with the technological change and how to help workers left behind.

This reminded me of chatter among both liberals and wealthy Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who advocate solving future joblessness with a basic, universal income. In other words, everyone would get a certain amount of money each year, like residents of Alaska receive from oil proceeds. As the New York Times noted recently, “Silicon Valley has recently become obsessed with basic income for reasons simultaneously generous and self-interested, as a palliative for the societal turbulence its inventions might unleash.”

I asked Pawlenty about this idea after his remarks in Eagan.

“If the amount of social disruption is coming that is as large as I’ve said is coming, I predict that Democrats will focus on that as part of the solution,” he said. “I would say we’re better off investing that money into training and development of education. And our current social service support structure could be improved if need be as well, but I think the idea of just giving people a minimum cash stipend, I don’t think the U.S. would go for that, nor should it.”

About 90 minutes later, I received an e-mail from Pawlenty’s longtime press aide Brian McClung. He said Pawlenty wanted to clarify and sent along these remarks: “While I don’t think general guaranteed minimum income stipends will or should get traction in the U.S., support for people who lose their jobs due to technology changes should be increased. For example, forgivable loans could be provided for low and modest income workers to cover key expenses while a worker is being retrained. The loans could be forgiven if related employment is obtained and sustained for a period of time.”

Who follows up like that with a weirdly specific policy idea? A candidate for office might.