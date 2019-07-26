THE Traveler: Diane Burns of Faribault, Minn.

The scene: A rowboat crosses the quiet Trübsee, an alpine lake near the village of Engelberg, Switzerland. Across the lake lies Restaurant Alpstübli.

The destination: Burns traveled through Switzerland by train with her husband when the two visited Engelberg, a resort village in the Alps. "It is nestled between two mountain peaks. In the center of the village is Kloster Engelberg, a 12th-century monastery, which has its own cheese-making operation. Lake Trübsee is located on a ledge overlooking Engelberg. To reach it, we took a gondola going to the top of Mount Titlis, and got off at an intermediate station. This lake is fed by the Trübseebach, which flows off the Titlis Glacier," Burns wrote in an e-mail.

Getting the shot: "When we got off the gondola, we caught a glimpse of the beautiful lake before the fog descended and it totally disappeared. We waited at the station until the fog lifted, and we were able to walk around the lake. The sun came out off and on, and the reflections in the water added to the beauty. The wait was well worth it, as you can see by the picture. I used a Nikon P610 and waited until the boat came into the shot," Burns wrote.

