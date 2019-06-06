Astronomers might have us wait until the solstice June 21 for summer to begin in the Northern Hemisphere, but June 1 marked the beginning of summer for meteorologists here in the Upper Midwest.

There is a rush of life that goes on in June. It seems that all living things in our temperate zone, as if conscious of the limitations of the growing season, are forcing themselves to grow and renew.

Just now, American crows and eastern bluebirds feed young nestlings. Barn swallows are using fresh mud to build nests, and Canada geese have begun losing their primary wing feathers and will soon be in their flightless condition. Tall bearded irises and peonies bloom in our gardens. Wild columbine is at bloom peak. Whitetailed deer fawns continue to arrive.

The long light of June affects all people, even those who are city-bound and have little contact with the natural world. Studies have suggested the result of long hours of summer light on the human pineal gland, in the forehead, causes the release of hormones, which creates a sense of well-being.

Because we all seem to be affected by this hidden chemistry, each one of us might as well give in to it, go outdoors, and enjoy another Minnesota summer. Overhead, underfoot and all around us are discoveries to make.

Go to the country and you will see highways edged with wildflowers and smell fresh-cut alfalfa hay; go to a sunny forest opening and pick wild strawberries; go to a northern lake and listen to the call of the common loon.

Every forest, every marsh, every roadside is rich with green abundance — evidence that our planet is designed as a place for life, no matter what foolish acts people commit.

Summer is the season for repairing the human perspective, for discovering once again that there are forces and rhythms at work to make life possible.

Jim Gilbert is the author of five books on nature in Minnesota. He taught and worked as a naturalist for 50 years.