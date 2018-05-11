Colors have a proven psychological effect on our moods. And the colors we choose for our homes have a proven influence on our overall quality of life. Using color psychology, we can create a home that relaxes, energizes and focuses us where and when we need it most. It just takes knowing which colors to use in which room — and which colors to avoid.

Bedroom

Choose peaceful, relaxing colors that will help you sleep.

Best: Blue and green.

The color blue evokes a sense of calm. In fact, all shades of blue are said to bring down a person’s blood pressure, respiration rate and anxiety levels. Light greens help people feel serene, comforted and refreshed.

Worst: Dark purple, orange and yellow.

Purple is said to stimulate vivid dreams and nightmares. If purple is your color of choice, consider a soft lavender, which will bring the bedroom a sense of calm, the same way blue does. Bold orange can make people feel excited or energized, making it a better match for an exercise room than the bedroom. And yellows often make people feel hungry, which is undesirable in the one room dedicated to sleep.

KITCHEN The kitchen is a place for happiness and community. Choose a color that will inspire you to cook for — and spend quality time with — loved ones.

Best: Yellow, earth tones and white.

Yellow kitchens tend to make people feel happy, optimistic and inspired. What’s more, yellow is said to activate the metabolism and make people feel hungry. Rich browns emulate the color of the earth, which can be associated with the fresh food we eat. And crisp whites will help give your kitchen a clean, airy feel.

Worst: Bright orange and red.

Experts warn to stay away from bright orange and red in the kitchen, especially if you’re watching your weight. These colors stimulate the appetite.

BATHROOMS

Your bathroom is a place for peace, quiet and self-care. Go with colors that make you feel relaxed, refreshed and calmly confident.

Best: Light green, light blue and blush.

The calming effect of light green and blue make them great choices for the bedroom as well as the bathroom. Blush pinks are not only popular, they’re flattering to all skin tones and they also make people feel warmer after stepping out of the tub.

Worst: Neon, dark purples, blues and reds.

Neon colors, such as hot pink and lime green, are too bold for the bathroom and they won’t stand the test of time. Dark purples, blues and reds are considered oppressive colors, which can make a small bathroom feel even smaller.

OFFICE

The office is meant to make you feel productive and focused. Here, you want to choose colors that put you in the work zone.

Best: Gray and green.

Gray tones are detached and steady, which may help you feel less distracted and more organized. Green is a color that promotes concentration. It’s also one of the best colors to look at over a long period. As a bonus, green represents tranquillity, something you want to feel when your work becomes frustrating.

Worst: Red.

Red is said to be physically stimulating and anger-enhancing. For most of us, that’s the opposite of how we want to feel, especially when we’re trying to get some work done.