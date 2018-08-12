Air Quality Concerns Continue

If you went outside Saturday, there was no way you couldn’t notice the hazy sky, with the sun barely peaking through it at times. This was all due to wildfire smoke filtering south from Canada, and it’ll stick around into at least Sunday across the region. (Picture: Rebecca Kayser)

That smoke filtered down into southern Minnesota to end the week. This satellite loop, courtesy of AerisWeather, shows the progression of the smoke into southern Minnesota on Friday.

This is what satellite looked Saturday during the late afternoon (again courtesy of AerisWeather). You can see the smoke from wildfires still hovering across Minnesota, giving us that smoky, hazy look to the sky. Of course, this wildfire smoke is not good for those with certain medical conditions.

Due to the wildfire smoke still impacting the state, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air Quality Alert through 12 PM Sunday. This means that the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

_______________________________________________

A Risk of Smoke and Overheating Into Monday

By Paul Douglas

"Smoke on the water - and fire in the sky". Back to my Deep Purple days (which I sort of remember, but not really). Yesterday, a timid, blood-orange sun was barely visible behind a thick veil of smoke from wildfires hundreds of miles upwind. It was a poignant reminder of the utter complexities of attempting to predict the weather.

Normally smoke plumes remain a few miles aloft, but a bubble of high pressure (sinking air) put a lid on the atmosphere, trapping smoke closer to the ground; dropping visibility and leaving the sky a surreal milky-blue color. Like L.A. on a bad day.

Trying to predict the path of smoke plumes is even harder than predicting weather, but in spite of a thick haze, temperatures should hit 90F again today; maybe low 90s Monday, before a slightly cooler front ignites a thunderstorm late Tuesday.

Temperatures run closer to average the latter half of the week with highs in the 80s.

Sudden "flash droughts" often pop up in late August. No sign of that yet, but I see a dry pattern through late August; the next chance of widespread puddles 8-9 days away.

_______________________________________________

Extended Twin Cities Forecast

SUNDAY: Hot, smoky sunshine. High 90. Low 70. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind S 7-12 mph.

MONDAY: Sticky sunshine, still hot. High 92. Low 70. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SW 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Sticky sun, few PM T-storms. High 88. Low 69. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind SW 8-13 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Patchy clouds, not as hot. High 83. Low 62. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mix of clouds and sun. High 83. Low 61. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Intervals of sunshine, lukewarm. High 86. Low 64. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind E 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, another lake-worthy day. High 89. Low 66. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

August 12th

2000: Record-setting dew points develop in Minnesota. The Twin Cities have a dew point of 76, with a rare dew point of 80 at Faribault.

1821: An eight-day heat wave ends at Ft. Snelling. Temperatures were in the 90's each day.

_______________________________________________

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

August 12th

Average High: 81F (Record: 94F set in 1965)

Average Low: 63F (Record: 45F set in 1961)

Average Precipitation: 0.15" (Record: 2.42" set in 1985)

_______________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

August 12th

Sunrise: 6:11 AM

Sunset: 8:23 PM

*Length Of Day: 14 hours, 12 minutes and 33 seconds

*Daylight Lost Since Yesterday: ~2 minute and 42 seconds

*Next Sunrise Of 6:30 AM Or Later: August 28th (6:30 AM)

*Next Sunrise Of 8:00 PM Or Earlier: August 26th (8:00 PM)

_______________________________________________

Minnesota Weather Outlook

Another hot day is on tap Sunday across Minnesota, with most locations climbing into the 80s and 90s - including a high of 95 in Roseau. The only relief you will find is further up the North Shore, where highs will be in the 70s near the lake. Sunday will also be another hazy day across the state due to all the smoke from Canadian wildfires across the region.

Highs will be above average across the entire state Sunday, with the greatest departure from averages found across northern Minnesota.

Highs will remain in the 90s through Monday in the Twin Cities. A cold front moving through Tuesday will bring highs back down closer to average for the middle of the week before slightly warmer weather returns toward next weekend.

We better hope for some rain with the cold front passage Tuesday into Wednesday, otherwise it we could see a very dry period ahead with models not indicating any rain right through the middle of the month into the start of the State Fair.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

On Sunday we will watch a semi-stalled out front from the Mid-Atlantic to the southern Plains, bringing the chance of showers and storms from the Northeast into the Deep South. A second front across the Southern Plains will help bring more showers and storms to parts of Texas and Oklahoma with a somewhat-stationary upper level low. A cold front will work west across parts of the Northern Rockies and western Northern Plains, maybe sparking a few showers or storms across Montana and Wyoming. Monsoonal moisture will continue across parts of the Southwest and Great Basin, leading to afternoon and evening storms.

Here's a look at the five day rainfall outlook (through Thursday morning). Across the central and southern Plains, 1-4"+ of rain will be possible with the heaviest falling Sunday into Monday. Heavy rain fell across parts of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic on Saturday (which is included in this forecast) but rain will continue into Sunday and early next week across the region as well.

_______________________________________________

Heavy Texas Rain

Several rounds of storms are expected through Monday across parts of Texas due to a couple frontal systems and an upper level low. The heaviest rain appears to fall Sunday, with the potential of 2-4" of rain in the yellow/orange shaded area above. We can see heavy rain will be possible even up into Oklahoma, though, with a good 1-2" expected through the first day of the work week.

Taking a closer look at Texas, places like Del Rio and San Angelo could be in that 2-4" band of rain.

This will be much needed rain (even if too much of it does come at once) across parts of Texas, where some areas are running more than a half a foot below average since the beginning of the year.

_______________________________________________

Tropical Update

We continue to watch tropical activity in the Pacific. First, Kristy has now become a remnant low as the system continues to move over cooler waters. Meanwhile, Hector continues to be a hurricane in the central Pacific after passing south of Hawaii during the middle of the week. Hector is expected to cross over the antimeridian late this weekend or early next week. If it does do so at hurricane strength, it will technically lose the term "hurricane", instead becoming a "typhoon".

There are two areas that are being monitored for tropical development in the Atlantic over the next five days - however, the odds of either one of them becoming a tropical system remains low.

_______________________________________________

Why We All Need to Drink More During Hot Weather Exercise

More from the New York Times: "Don’t skip drinking during exercise in hot weather, a new study reminds us. This advice might seem obvious. But apparently some athletes, especially in team sports, have begun to eschew fluids during hot weather workouts, in hopes that the privation might somehow make them stronger. But the new study finds that it is likely only to make them more physically stressed. And very, very thirsty. Working out in the heat is inherently difficult, as any of us who exercise outside in summer knows. When ambient temperatures are high, we generate internal heat more quickly than if the weather is cool. To remove this heat and maintain a safe body temperature, our hearts pump warm blood toward the skin’s surface, where heat can dissipate, and we sweat copiously, providing evaporative heat loss."

How Social Media Could Help Us Protect Nature

More from Earther: "Once pristine natural places become Instagram famous, everything changes. Lonely trails clog with hikers; empty forest pools fill with swimmers. Some have argued that the meshing of social media with the outdoors could cause locations to be loved to death, or even fundamentally taint outdoor recreation itself. But painting our obsession with digital documentation as a kiss of death for nature’s highlight reel ignores the fact when you throw photos of that scenic trail onto your social media platform of choice, you’re logging data about when and where you interacted with an ecosystem. And as researchers are now discovering, that data has the power to help us manage and protect special places, at a time when more people are using nature than ever before. Recently, a new test of social media’s usefulness in detecting real-life visitation patterns was described in a preprint paper uploaded to bioRxiv."

The underestimated cooling effect on the planet from historic fires

More from Science Daily: "Historic levels of particles in the atmosphere released from pre-industrial era fires, and their cooling effect on the planet, may have been significantly underestimated according to a new study. Fires cause large amounts of tiny particles, known as aerosols, to be released into the atmosphere. These aerosols, such as the soot in smoke or chemicals released by burning trees, can cool the planet by reflecting sunlight back into space and increasing cloud brightness. Until now, researchers believed that there were fewer wildfires before 1750 -- prior to the first Industrial Revolution. Additionally, fires from agricultural burning practices in the pre-industrial era have been largely negated or underestimated in datasets of fire emissions. Therefore, it was thought there were lower levels of aerosols in the atmosphere, reducing their effect on the climate. Research led by scientists at the University of Leeds has shown fires may have been as common before 1750 as in modern times and possibly even more so. This implies that the cooling effect of present-day human-made aerosol pollution, such as the tiny particles in car emissions and power plant stacks, may have been overestimated."

_______________________________________________

- D.J. Kayser