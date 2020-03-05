While the Astros seem to be the most brazen of baseball's cheaters and are deservedly drawing the scorn of fellow players and fans, they are possibly taking too much of the collective heat for a multi-team sign-stealing scandal.

The Red Sox, after all, also likely cheated on the way to winning the 2018 World Series, one year after the Astros banged their way to a garbage championship.

But while MLB has finished its investigation into the Astros and levied punishments, the investigation into Boston's shenanigans remains ongoing. That and the notion that Red Sox didn't cheat as much as Houston has made for a lopsided result in the blame game.

Ah, enter Yankees pitcher Zack Britton. He was mic'd up during a spring training game between the Yankees and Red Sox on Tuesday and cracked this line: "You guys got the Red Sox on this broadcast? They know what's coming? Are you feeding them anything?"

