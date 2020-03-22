St. Paul canceled its St. Patrick's Day parade, but that didn't keep the Hamline-Midway area from fashioning a social distancing-approved celebration.

Molly Forbes, who has 6- and 9-year-old sons, asked her neighbors on the local Facebook page to print out or draw images of shamrocks and display them in windows where they'd be visible from the street. Then she invited families to take shamrock hunts.

Dozens of neighbors participated. "Everyone was just really excited," said Forbes. "Everyone can appreciate a little distraction from everything going on right now."

The neighbors hope to keep the idea rolling through spring, with Easter and spring themes.

Richard Chin

What have you done or seen to lift your spirits amid the COVID outbreak? Tell us on Twitter at #smileminnesota or e-mail connie.nelson@startribune.com.