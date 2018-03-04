QB CLASS OF 2018

Top-heavy: There could be as many as a half-dozen quarterbacks projected to go in the first round of this year’s draft, with USC’s Sam Darnold and UCLA’s Josh Rosen at the top of most mock drafts. Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield could be a top-10 pick, while Wyoming’s Josh Allen and Louisville’s Lamar Jackson have attracted plenty of interest. Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph also has a chance to slip into the first round.

Depth beyond first round: Washington State’s Luke Falk is projected to be a third- or fourth-round pick; he’s a 6-foot-4 passer with a quick release, but questions about his arm strength could cause him to slip in the draft. Western Kentucky’s Mike White, a high school All-America as a pitcher, could attract attention because of his strong arm, though he’ll have to deal with questions about the 46 sacks he took in college.

Jackson a thriller? There was plenty of interest in Louisville’s Jackson at the draft this week, but not all of it was at quarterback. Several reports suggested teams had asked Jackson to work out as a running back or a receiver, though the quarterback said teams hadn’t personally talked to him about playing other positions. Jackson, who passed for 9,043 yards and ran for 4,132 at Louisville, said at the combine he has no intention of switching positions in the NFL, saying he is strictly a quarterback.

Ben Goessling