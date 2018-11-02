The Wolves are heading west for their first long road trip of the season. Here’s a brief look at the challenging five-game slate:
Friday at Golden State: Defending NBA champs are leading the Western Conference with an 8-1 record.
Sunday at Portland: Blazers are 6-2 and were ranked in the top 10 in offensive and defensive rating.
Monday at L.A. Clippers: The second night of back-to-back games is always tough on the road team.
Wednesday at L.A. Lakers: The Lakers are struggling early, but any team with LeBron James is dangerous.
Nov. 9 at Sacramento: The surprising Kings are 6-3, making the road trip finale no picnic.
