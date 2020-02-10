Despite last week's chaotic Iowa caucuses leading to days of delayed results and widespread controversy about their veracity, Minnesota's Sen. Amy Klobuchar still fell short of her hoped-for performance.

Klobuchar has touted big victories in Minnesota elections, including in regions President Donald Trump won in 2016. But that kind of support didn't translate into an Iowa victory, opening questions to how she might do in Tuesday's New Hampshire primary, where voter demographics are similar and she's rising in the polls.

Her campaign to convince Iowa's Democratic voters of her presidential viability ended with a fifth-place finish, and she was allocated a single pledged national delegate for the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee this July.

Though she visited all 99 counties in Iowa, Klobuchar's support was strongest in rural and suburban areas, while being mostly shut out of larger cities like Des Moines and Cedar Rapids, which is more plainly revealed through precinct-level maps of the caucus results.

This map shows Klobuchar's allocation of state delegate equivalents, which are assigned to candidates based on two rounds of voting from caucusgoers.