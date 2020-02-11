Quick Smack of Polar Air Won't Stay Long



Thrillist just confirmed that Minnesota has the most miserable winters in the nation, ahead of Michigan, Alaska and North Dakota. "We think beneath that eternal Nordic happiness is some inner pain, trapped below the surface like a Grain Belt dropped into an ice-fishing hole, a cauldron of hot anger ready to spill out like a cut-open Juicy Lucy" the post concludes.



Ouch.

Based on average statewide temperatures, Alaska is really coldest, followed by North Dakota and Minnesota. But we're splitting hairs here. Remember, there's nothing between you and the North Pole but a barbed wire fence.

What will probably be the coldest air of the winter arrives later this week with double-digit negative numbers possible early Thursday and Friday. It will actually feel like February. What a concept.

The approach of this quick hit of numb sets off a slushy inch Wednesday. But unlike last winter, with 23 subzero nights and MSP temperatures as cold as -28F, I don't see polar air lingering. 30s (above) return next week!

Photo credit: Paul Douglas.

Every State, Ranked by How Miserable Its Winters Are. You'll never guess who came in Minnesota. Here's an excerpt, and a hint from Thrillist: "...How can you remain so upbeat when you get all the winter weather patterns? Alberta clippers? Sure. Panhandle hooks? You betcha! Parts of northern Minnesota see up to 170 inches of snow in a winter. One hundred seventy inches! That’s like two and a half times the height of Kent Hrbek!! It can get down to negative 60 degrees, a temperature at which frostbite can occur in fewer than five minutes. There are no chinook winds or moderating oceans to temper things outside of a small area by Lake Superior. Your sports teams never win championships. All of your good high school hockey players end up starring for NHL teams in other cities. Ice fishing can’t be that cool, really..."

ECMWF Snowfall by Thursday Morning. A coating to an inch sounds about right as (much) colder approaches on Wednesday, spinning up a weak, fast-moving clipper. Heavier snow amounts are expected across Wisconsin. Map: WeatherBell.

Late Month Warming Trend. The predicted steering winds aloft look mild again for the last week of February, howling from Seattle, implying temperatures (well) above average for th 24th day of February. A strongly positive phase of the arctic oscillation is turning up the volume on jet stream winds, helping to confine the coldest air of winter well north of Minnesota.

As Minnesota River Expands, Erosion Damage Grows. Star Tribune has details: "It’s anyone’s guess as to when the Minnesota River will stop growing. Stretches of its eastern bend, not far from Mankato, have more than doubled in size since the 1940s. Several homes that were built more than 50 feet from its banks or its main tributaries have collapsed or been demolished before they could be washed away by the encroaching waters. The river, always prone to erosion, has been expanding much faster over the past 20 years than it ever has before. As much of the state braces for the potential flooding of yet another spring, state lawmakers and pollution control managers are looking for new ways to stop or reduce erosion along the Minnesota..."

Photo credit : David Joles – Star Tribune. "A sign along the flooded Minnesota River on March 20, 2019, near Belle Plaine, Minn. As much of the state braces for the potential flooding of yet another spring, state officials are seeking new ways to stop or reduce erosion along the Minnesota River."

British Airways Flight Sets Record for Fastest Transatlantic Flight. CNN.com has the remarkable details: "A British Airways (BA) flight has broken the record for the fastest-ever subsonic flight between New York and London, reaching a top speed of more than 800mph (1,287km/h). The Boeing 747 aircraft flew overnight from Saturday to Sunday and reached its destination in four hours and 56 minutes, as Storm Ciara sped towards the United Kingdom… The plane landed at Heathrow airport at 4:43 a.m., almost two hours earlier than scheduled. Its top speed during the flight was 825mph (1,327km/h), according to Flightradar24, an online flight-tracking service..."

Does Minnesota Really Have the Worst Winters in the Country? Short answer: no, but it's close. Here's an excerpt from a Star Tribune story: "...However, Minnesota is truly cold in comparison to other states. Minnesota had the second-coldest temperatures from December to February between 1971 and 2000, ringing in at a mere 12 degree average. According to meteorologist Paul Douglas, if you look at average winter temperatures over an entire state, Alaska appears to be the coldest state in the country, followed by North Dakota and then Minnesota. “We are, on paper, in theory, the third coldest state in the U.S.A., if the measure of ‘cold’ is winter temperatures, averaged over an entire state,” Douglas said via email..."

Praedictix Briefing: Issued Monday, February 10th, 2020:

Another round of heavy rain will impact portions of the Southeast over the next 24-48 hours. Overall totals of 3-5”+ are expected, which – on top of heavy rain in recent weeks – will lead to a heightened flood risk. Areas from central Mississippi to northern Alabama are under a HIGH risk of flash flooding through tonight.

We’ll also be watching a couple of other systems this week – one which brings an Enhanced Risk of severe weather from central Louisiana to western Alabama for tornadoes and damaging winds Wednesday. In the upper Midwest, a cold front dropping south mid-week will bring the threat of strong winds and blizzard conditions to the Red River Valley and Devils Lake basin Tuesday Night into Wednesday.

Flash Flood Threat This Morning. Thunderstorms across portions of the lower Mississippi Valley and Deep South are already posing a flash flood threat. Hourly rates exceeding 1” per hour will lead to overall totals through the mid-morning hours of 2-3” with locally higher amounts.

Rounds Of Storms. As a cold front drops south today it will stall out, allowing for waves of moisture to feed into it. This will lead to rounds of storms moving over the same areas over the next 12-24 hours across portions of the Southeast, producing heavy rainfall amounts and the potential of flash flooding.

Forecast Rainfall. Over the next couple of days, a band of 3-5” of rain is expected to fall from portions of eastern Texas to the Great Smoky Mountains. Within this band, there will likely be localized areas that receive over 5”. This heavy rain in a short amount of time will likely lead to flash flooding.

High Flash Flood Potential. Due to these rounds of storms (with rainfall rates of up to 1.5” per hour) as well as already wet conditions including saturated soils from recent heavy rain events across the region, the threat of significant flash flooding will exist through tonight. The highest threat for flash flooding will be from central Mississippi to northern Alabama, where a High Risk of flash flooding is in place. Between 2014-2017, High Risk Flash Flood Days accounted for 41% of flood-related fatalities and 92% of flood-related damages nationwide.

Flood Watches. With heavy rain in the forecast, Flood Watches have been put in place from eastern Texas into portions of the western Carolinas. Some of these watches are in effect through Wednesday, as another system will impact the region mid-week.

Severe Threat Wednesday. There will be two other notable potential weather events we will be monitoring this week. First, as quickly mentioned above, a second system will impact portions of the Southeast toward mid-week. While the axis of heavier rain with this system looks to fall from the Ark-La-Miss to the Ohio Valley, we will have to watch the potential of severe thunderstorms across portions of the Deep South. An Enhanced Risk of severe weather is already in place from central Louisiana to western Alabama for the potential of a few tornadoes and damaging winds.

Blizzard Concerns. I’m also watching a strong cold front diving south out of Canada mid-week in the Upper Midwest. While this is not expected to produce much snow (maybe up to 2”), strong winds up to 45 mph will likely produce blizzard conditions across the Red River Valley and Devils Lake basin. Across these areas - including Fargo and Grand Forks - Winter Storm Watches are in place from late Tuesday Night/Wednesday morning through Wednesday afternoon for that potential of blizzard conditions.

D.J. Kayser, Meteorologist, Praedictix.

Bill Gates Just Ordered the World’s First Hydrogen-Powered Super Yacht. This may be fake news: buyer beware: The Guardian has details; here are a few excerpts: "Bill Gates has ordered the world’s first hydrogen-powered superyacht, worth an estimated £500m ($644m) and featuring an infinity pool, helipad, spa and gym. The billionaire co-founder of Microsoft has commissioned the Aqua ship – a 112-metre (370ft) luxury vessel completely powered by liquid hydrogen – which was publicised last year at the Monaco yacht show by the Dutch design firm Sinot….The boat has five decks and space to accommodate 14 guests and 31 crew members…two 28-tonne vacuum-sealed tanks that are cooled to -423F (-253C) and filled with liquid hydrogen, which powers the ship. The fuel will generate power for the two one-megawatt motors and propellors via on-board fuel cells, which combine hydrogen with oxygen to produce electricity. Water is a byproduct..."

On Monday the Dutch Design Firm said "they have no business relationship with Mr. Gates....Aqua is a concept under development and has not been sold to Mr. Gates..."

Name a Cockroach After Your Ex, and Watch and Animal Eat it on Valentine’s Day. CNN.com has an idea that may help you get closure, once and for all: "Is the memory of your ex buggin' you? The San Antonio Zoo has a solution...For just $5, zoo staff will name a cockroach after your former lover and feed it to an animal at their "Cry Me a Cockroach" event on Valentine's Day. And if your ex-boo was an especially snakey one, pay $20 more to have them name a rat and feed it to a reptile instead. The best part of the deal? You don't have to be at the zoo to watch your ex-turned-pest get eaten up. The zoo plans to stream the feedings on Facebook Live. You'll even receive a certificate to share on social media. If you're feeling brave enough, post it and tag that unlucky someone..."

10" snow on the ground at MSP Monday morning

30 F. high yesterday in the Twin Cities.

27 F. average high on February 10.

18 F. high on February 10, 2019.

February 11, 1932: Mizpah picks up 13 inches of snow in a storm.

TUESDAY: Some sun, average temps. Winds: SW 10-15. High: 26



WEDNESDAY: Milder. Inch or two of snow possible. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 21. High: 33



THURSDAY: Peeks of sun, feels like -20F. Winds: NW 7-12. Wake-up: -4. High: 8



FRIDAY: Numbing start. Clouds increase. Winds: S 8-13. Wake-up: 13. High: 12



SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, few flurries. Winds: NW 10-15. Wake-up: 9. High: 31



SUNDAY: Gray with sprinkles or flurries. Winds: S 8-13. Wake-up: 22. High: 35



MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, still above average. Winds: NE 8-13. Wake-up: 25. High: 32

Climate Stories...

Balmy Temps in Antarctica: Climate Nexus has links and headlines: "Temperatures in Antarctica soared to an all-time high of nearly 65 degrees F last week, scientists at a northern research center recorded Thursday. Once the measurement of 18.3 degrees C – or 64.94 degrees F – is verified by the Meteorological Organization, it will significantly beat the former record of 17.5 degrees C recorded in March of 2015. The measurement means that Antarctica, one of the fastest-warming regions in the world, was warmer than several cities across the United States and on par with temperatures in San Diego, California last week – which, despite it being summer in the Southern Hemisphere, is an alarming occurrence. “This is unfortunately a continuing trend," Randall Cerveny, the World Meteorological Organization's rapporteur of weather and climate extremes, told NPR. "We are seeing these high temperature records — not only in Antarctica, but across the entire world — fall, whereas we just don't see cold temperature records anymore.” (New York Times $, Washington Post $, NPR, The Guardian, CNN, AP)

File image : NASA.

Climate Change is Shrinking Winter Snow in the South, and in Fall and Spring Over Much of the Nation. Capital Weather Gang explains; here's a clip: "...In recent years, there has been a demonstrable trend in many East Coast cities, during which some winters will feature booming blockbuster storms while others pass with hardly a flake. The “feast or famine” nature of the snowfall may have a climate explanation behind it. “It gets back to the fundamentals of the physics of these systems,” said Dave Robinson, a professor of atmospheric sciences at Rutgers, who runs the university’s Global Snow Lab. “You can develop stronger storms over warmer seas. And with more moisture in the air and a greater temperature contrast.” As long as you can still be “dynamically cold enough to snow … they’re powerful systems. We’re seeing some suggestion of more large storms, more impactful storms, up in the north,” Robinson said..."

Map credit : Rutgers University Global Snow Lab.

Is Trump's USDA Ready to Address Climate Change? There Are Hopeful Signs. InsideClimate News has the story: "After three years of sidelining climate change research and thinning its roster of scientists, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a new five-year scientific plan this week to help American farmers cope with the worsening effects of the climate crisis. The "USDA Science Blueprint" was unveiled at a conference Wednesday by Scott Hutchins, a former pesticide industry executive who heads the agency's research divisions. The plan, intended to guide "USDA's science priorities," lays out a broad agenda across a range of areas, from soil health to weather impacts on agriculture to data collection, and specifically mentions climate change. The new plan, welcomed by advocacy groups and the industry, represents a hopeful sign that the agency will realign its research priorities, especially in the wake of a series of weather disasters that have battered American farms and cost billions..."

File photo credit : "A cattle feedlot in Oklahoma." Credit: Alice Welch/USDA.

Where America's Climate Migrants Will Go As Sea Level Rises. CityLab has the post: "When Hurricanes Katrina and Rita swept through Louisiana in 2005, cities like Houston, Dallas, and Baton Rouge took in hundreds of thousands of displaced residents—many of whom eventually stayed in those cities a year later. Where evacuees have moved since hasn’t been closely tracked, but data from those initial relocations are helping researchers predict how sea level rise might drive migration patterns in the future. Climate experts expect some 13 million coastal residents in the U.S. to be displaced by the end of this century. A new PLOS One study gives some indication of where climate migrants might go..."

Map credit above : "Blue indicates counties where flooding will displace residents if sea levels rise by six feet by 2100. Counties in shades of pink and red will see higher-than-average migration, with the darker shades representing larger population increases." (PLOS One).