In a weekend filled with Halloween celebrations, driving won’t be a treat in the south metro where the Minnesota Department of Transportation will close a portion of Interstate 494 through Bloomington and Eden Prairie.

The westbound lanes will be shut down between Hwy. 100 and Hwy. 212 until 5 a.m.. Monday as crews continue work on the new westbound on ramp at East Bush Lake Road.

Work also continues on the I-35W Minnesota River bridge. Drivers will encounter lane closures between Cliff Road and 106th Street.

Watch out for ghouls and goblins running in the Minnesota Monster Dash Half Marathon/10 Mile/5K Saturday morning along Grand Avenue and Shepard Road in St. Paul and for street closures in the Halloween Capital of the World, Anoka, as the city hosts its annual “World’s Largest Halloween Celebration” on Saturday.

Other traffic generating events on the weekend include the Timberwolves game against Milwaukee Friday night at Target Center in Minneapolis, a Wild game Saturday night at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul and perhaps a reprise of the “Minnesota Miracle” as the Vikings host the Saints Sunday night at US Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis.

Here are a few places you’ll see orange this weekend in the form of cones, barrels and road construction.



Minneapolis

1. Interstate 35W: Reduced to two southbound lanes and three northbound lanes between Interstate 94 and 43rd Street until late 2019. Ramp from eastbound I-94 to southbound I-35W closed. Both directions will have off-peak lane closures between 4th Street and County Road C in Roseville through mid-November.

2. Hennepin Avenue S.: Closed from Lake Street to 36th Street.

3. NE. Broadway Street: Closed from Stinson Boulevard to Industrial Boulevard.

St. Paul

4. Hwy. 149/Smith Avenue: The High Bridge over the Mississippi River is closed until December. Closed between Mendota Heights Road and Hwy. 110. Periodic lane closures between George Street and I-494 in Mendota Heights.

North metro

5. Interstate 35 in Forest Lake: Southbound reduced to two lanes from Hwy. 8 to Hwy. 97. Northbound width restriction of 12 feet and periodic lane closures

6. Hwy. 10 in Elk River: Lane restrictions in both directions between Waco Street and Upland Avenue.

7. Hwy. 610 in Maple Grove: Reduced to one eastbound lane between I-94 and Elm Creek Boulevard.

8. Hwy. 169 in Champlin: Off-peak lane closures in both directions between Hwy. 610 and the Mississippi River.

9. Interstate 35W in Blaine: Off-peak and night time lane closures in both directions between Mounds View and Blaine.

South metro

10. Hwy. 3 in Inver Grove Heights: Closed between 60th and 70th streets and Hwys. 149 and 55.

11. Interstate 35W in Bloomington: Southbound reduced from four lanes to three between 106th Street and Cliff Road. Alternating lane closures in both directions between Cliff Road and 106th Street daily. After 10 p.m. each night the freeway may be reduced to a single lane through 5 a.m. the following day. The ramp from 106th Street to southbound I-35W closed until 2021.

12. Crosstown Hwy. 62: Watch for single lane closures in both directions between I-494 and Hwy 100.

13. Interstate 494 in Bloomington: Westbound closed from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday between Hwy. 100 and Hwy. 212.

14. Flying Cloud Drive in Eden Prairie: Closed from Hwy. 101 to Spring Road.