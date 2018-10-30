MILWAUKEE _ A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $104.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 61 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The maker of water heaters and boilers posted revenue of $754.1 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $804.3 million.

A.O. Smith expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.57 to $2.60 per share.

A.O. Smith shares have dropped 31 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 29 percent in the last 12 months.

