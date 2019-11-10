Record Cold On The Way?
_______________________________________________
A November Cold Blast Is On The Way
By D.J. Kayser, filling in for Paul Douglas
Who's ready for winter? Certainly not me. It felt like autumn was just a little bit short this year, and I'm not ready to deal with cold weather and snow on the roads. Pack your patience for a commute that takes at least twice as long? Naw, I'll just work from home.
An Arctic area of high pressure originating from Siberia is paying the lower 48 a visit as we head into the work week, bringing the coldest air of the season so far to Minnesota and Wisconsin. While we will see highs around 30F today in the Twin Cities, they will be stuck in the teens and 20s statewide for Veterans Day and Tuesday with lows dipping into the single digits Tuesday morning. Monday's high could even approach the coldest on record for the day - 18F set back in 1986. Once you factor in the wind, our first below zero wind chills at MSP since March 7th are possible. Highs will rebound as we head toward the second half of the week.
No big snowstorms on the horizon - just a few light flurries or snow showers later today, with another snow chance Wednesday.
_______________________________________________
Extended Twin Cities Forecast
SUNDAY: Afternoon flurries/snow showers. Wake up 27. High 31. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind N 5-10 mph.
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Wake up 13. High 21. Record cold high is 18F. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 5-10 mph.
TUESDAY: Cold morning sun. Cloudier afternoon. Wake up 7. High 21. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SW 3-8 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Afternoon/evening snow showers. Wake up 15. High 30. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind S 5-10 mph.
THURSDAY: Mainly sunny day. Highs above freezing. Wake up 20. High 33. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind NW 3-8 mph.
FRIDAY: Sunshine sticks around. Wake up 23. High 37. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind SW 3-8 mph.
SATURDAY: Sunny start with increasing clouds. Wake up 27. High 38. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind S 3-8 mph.
_______________________________________________
This Day in Weather History
November 10th
1999: Late season hail falls in Eden Prairie. Pea size hail (0.25 inch. in diameter) up to one foot deep collected near storm drains near Hennepin Technical College and Hwy 212. Pea size hail about 4 inches deep was also reported on grass near Hwy 5 and Mitchell Rd. The hail and torrential rains forced drivers off the road in Bloomington.
1998: A potent storm nicknamed a 'land hurricane' sets a new all-time record low pressure for Minnesota around noon at Albert Lea and Austin as it passes overhead. The automated weather observing equipment at both airports measured a barometric pressure of 28.43 inches, which broke the previous record of 28.55 inches set on 11 January 1975 in Duluth. The new record for the Twin Cities was set with a reading of 28.55 inches. The previous record was 28.77 inches, set on April 13th of 1964. 10 inches of snow fell at Madison, MN and St. Cloud State University had a wind gust to 64 mph.
1975: The Edmund Fitzgerald sinks off Whitefish Bay, causing 29 fatalities.
1913: A severe windstorm occurs on Lake Superior. Three ships were lost. Winds were clocked at 62 mph at Duluth.
_______________________________________________
Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis
November 10th
Average High: 45F (Record: 69F set in 2012)
Average Low: 29F (Record: 3F set in 1986)
Average Precipitation: 0.07" (Record: 1.36" set in 1915)
Average Snowfall: 0.3" (Record: 5.0" set in 1896)
Record Snow Depth: 15" in 1991
_______________________________________________
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
November 10th
Sunrise: 7:03 AM
Sunset: 4:49 PM
*Length Of Day: 9 hours, 46 minutes and 13 seconds
*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: ~2 minute and 33 seconds
*When Do We Drop Below 9.5 Hours Of Daylight? November 17th (9 hours, 29 minutes, and 21 seconds)
*Next Sunrise At/After 7:30 AM: December 1st (7:30 AM)
*Earliest Sunset: December 5th-14th (4:31 PM)
_______________________________________________
Minnesota Weather Outlook
I don't like the deep blues on this map as I know they will look worse heading into the early week time frame, but highs on Sunday are expected to be 15-20F degrees below average statewide. The average high in the Twin Cities for November 10th is 45F.
The good news in the five-day outlook is that once we get back Tuesday temperatures will start to rebound for the second half of the week. Until then, highs are likely to be around 25F below average Monday and Tuesday.
We could see some light accumulating snow Sunday here in the Twin Cities, and, depending on how close a system passes to the region, Wednesday as well.
_______________________________________________
National Weather Forecast
_______________________________________________
U.S. to distribute $800 million in aid to southern farmers hit by 2018 hurricanes
More from Axios: "The federal government will distribute $800 million in aid to farmers in Florida, Alabama and Georgia that were hit by hurricanes Michael and Florence last year, the Department of Agriculture announced on Friday. The big picture: The department will distribute the money in grants as part of a $3 billion disaster aid package approved by Congress earlier this year to help communities recovering from a variety of natural disasters. The aid will help agricultural producers in southern states "get back on their feet and prepare for next year’s planting and harvest," per Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue. "
What is Collins Dictionary's 2019 word of the year?
More from the BBC: "A phrase which hit headlines after millions of people joined climate change protests around the world has been named 2019's word of the year."Climate strike" was picked by Collins Dictionary after being used on average 100 times more this year than in 2018.The term was first recorded four years ago when pupils skipped school to protest over global warming - but the movement has grown over the last year."
Indigenous firefighters tackle Brazil’s blazes
More from Climate News Network: "As global concern increases over the burning of the Amazon forest, the Brazilian government is keeping very quiet over one telling point: in many cases the people it is using to combat the flames are indigenous firefighters. In August, the fires raging in the rainforest alarmed the world. Brazil’s president, Jair Bolsonaro, variously blamed NGOs, the press and indigenous people for them, although there was plenty of evidence that many were deliberately caused by farmers and land grabbers wanting to clear the forest for cattle, crops and profit. Bolsonaro eventually sent troops to try to extinguish the blazes. What he never acknowledged was that, far from starting the fires, hundreds of indigenous men are actually employed by a government agency to fight them, because of their first-hand forest knowledge."
_______________________________________________
Thanks for checking in and have a great Sunday! Don't forget to follow me on Twitter (@dkayserwx) and like me on Facebook (Meteorologist D.J. Kayser)!
- D.J. Kayser