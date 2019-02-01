– “This is a Bulgarian umbrella; have you heard about this one?” Agne Urbaityte asked, pointing to a blue umbrella behind a glass case. There was a needle peeking out from the top.

“It’s a weapon umbrella,” she said. “You press the button here, you see the needle, the needle goes out and shoots a small shot of ricin poison. It’s still the most harsh poison in the world.”

She was standing against a wall at the recently opened KGB Spy Museum, a warehouse-type space housing what Urbaityte said are thousands of artifacts documenting the rise of the Komitet Gosudarstvennoy Bezopasnosti (KGB), the Soviet Union’s intelligence agency and secret police.

The museum has opened at a time when Russian intelligence services have been at the forefront of current events. But the museum, she insisted, is apolitical.

“It’s historical and about technological progress; you cannot erase facts from history,” Urbaityte, 29, said while seated next to her father, Julius Urbaitis, 55. They are the co-curators of the new institution.

The Spy Museum is the culmination of three decades worth of collecting by Urbaitis, he said. He first had an interest in World War II artifacts, but when he acquired a listening device that belonged to Adolf Hitler, he became fascinated with espionage, he said. The family hails from Lithuania, where they founded a museum in 2014 called Atomic Bunker — which was actually based in an old nuclear bunker.

The father-daughter duo of Julius Urbaitis and Agne Urbaityte are curators of the museum. Their collection includes a lipstick gun and a switchboard made in Tallinn, in Soviet Estonia, in 1928.

“My dad has a collector’s spirit,” Urbaityte said.

Some of the objects from Atomic Bunker have migrated to New York. About half the items in the collection, a combination of original artifacts and copies, are owned by the father-daughter duo. The other half were acquired separately by the museum’s owners, who are remaining anonymous.

One of the oldest items in the space is a switchboard from 1928. Its operator was almost certainly recruited by the NKVD, the Russian secret police and a forerunner of the KGB, according to a description of the item.

There are also original doors from a KGB prison. The accompanying information reads: “People who did not take psychologically the interrogation process well were put into soft cells. Then people were given various medications to turn from a politically idealistic person into a vegetable.”

Many of the exhibits are dedicated to showing exactly how the KGB carried out business, particularly surveillance. Several glass displays show where KGB agents would embed lenses and bugs: in rings, watches, belt buckles, cuff links, dishes, among other places.

The museum already has caught the attention of Vitali Baganov, an actor on the TV show “The Americans” about a married couple who spied for the Soviet Union in Washington, D.C. After a tour, he recorded a one-minute video on behalf of the budding institution, calling it “fantastic.”

“Creates an atmosphere of really unique KGB past,” Baganov says.





