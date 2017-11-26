What is specifically American about American classical music? In the search for answers, William Bolcom’s “Commedia, for (almost) 18th-Century Orchestra” is as good a place to start looking as any.

“Commedia” opened Saturday evening’s Thanksgiving weekend concert at the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra. It is full of the unpredictable, heterodox energies that mark the American creative spirit.

Take a liberal dose of Ives, add a splash of Berlioz, stir it up with Bolcom’s own gleeful sense of mischief, and you get the picture: A swirling, multilayered jitterbug of a piece, a happy, mashed-up metaphor for America itself, in all its bustling complexity.

David Pharris’s screeching clarinet riffs stood out in the SPCO’s droll, affectionate performance of “Commedia.” So did the urbane playing of the offstage string trio, a graceful memory from a calmer, less crazily jumbled era.

Retrospection loomed even larger in John Corigliano’s “Snapshot: Circa 1909,” a musical meditation on an old family photograph of the composer’s father and uncle.

The tone was sepia-tinted, the detail etched by two outstandingly sensitive soloists on violin — the sweetly nostalgic Kyu-Young Kim, and Ruggero Allifranchini, spinning a stratospherically aspiring line above him.

More Bolcom followed — his “Graceful Ghost Rag,” in a svelte account by violinist Maureen Nelson and pianist Timothy Lovelace.

Gershwin’s “Promenade (Walking the Dog)” was, by contrast, all cheekiness and light-toed swagger. Clarinetist Gabriel Campos Zamora, moonlighting from the Minnesota Orchestra, bent the bendy notes with relish, and put plenty of spring into the step of a piece originally written for a Fred Astaire movie.

The house and stage lights dimmed to virtual darkness after intermission for a movement from Kevin Puts’s “Arches,” a work originally written for a single violinist.

The SPCO version used five soloists, stationed on stage and around the balcony, their location pinpointed by lights on the players’ music stands.

The effect was haunted-house eerie, the sinuous, gradually accelerating strands of music unraveling as if from different strata of the memory.

Copland’s “Appalachian Spring” followed without a pause, its clean lines dispelling the shadowy, subconscious murk in which Puts’s piece had been presented.

The effect was cleansing, and therapeutic. “Appalachian Spring” is often cited as quintessentially American music, and the SPCO’s interpretation majored on those qualities of clarity, sap, agility and optimism that make it so.

Kyu-Young Kim led the performance from violin, encouraging plenty of snap and energy in the dance sequences. Even the famous “Simple Gifts” segment — so often played portentously — had a folksy kick and lilt to it.

Copland’s original scoring for just thirteen players was used, underlining the shared feelings of intimacy in the pioneer community depicted in the ballet for which Copland’s music was written.

The coda was hushed, tender, and more than usually moving. In these days of social turmoil and division, it spoke of kindlier times, and a more wholesome outlook which may now be gone forever.

Terry Blain is a freelance classical music critic for the Star Tribune. He can be reached at artsblain@gmail.com.